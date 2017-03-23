Spotlight on Dr. Emmary Butler, M.D.

By Jeanie Summerville

What’s up, babies?

Check this out: it’s not everyday that someone contacts me to shine the spotlight on a doctor. The woman who contacted me, reads to more than 12,000 visually impaired and homebound listeners and she said, she’s proud to be the voice of Frost Illustrated to them. She thinks my column is great and she always makes sure she reads them to her listening audience. Wow, this is so beautiful and enlightening to me. I never knew such a program existed. So in turn, you asked for it, you got it, enjoy.

Dr. Emmary S. Butler joined Women’s Health Advantage in 2016. She is a Junior Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and a Junior Fellow of the American Academy Gynecologic Laparoscopists. She see’s patients at the Southwest location 7988 W. Jefferson Blvd and Georgetown Location 6418 E. State Blvd, phone number (260) 432-4400. (Information obtained from Women’s Health Advantage website)

“Hello, Frost Illustrated readers. My name is Emmary Butler, I was born and raised in Fort Wayne and graduated from Northside High School class of 2003 as valedictorian. Then I received my undergraduate degree from Xavier University of Louisiana and to obtain my medical degree, I came back to study medicine at Indiana University School of Medicine because it’s one of the top medical schools. Upon that completion, I completed my four-year OB-GYN residency at St. Vincent Women’s Hospital in Indianapolis because they just happened to be the perfect fit for me.

“After all of my training was complete June 2016, it was time for me to get out into the real world and get a job. I got a great opportunity to join Women’s Health Advantage with my mentor Elicia Harris, who’s also an OB-GYN at the same group and it’s great. I met Elicia during medical school because they partner you up with a big sister and she was mines because she was a couple years ahead of me, we’re both from Fort Wayne, we have similar backgrounds and we’ve been really good friends every since.

“I didn’t always know I wanted to become a doctor until high school, that’s when I knew I had a real interest in medicine. Dr. Al McGee, was another mentor and I shadowed him a couple of summers and just fell in love with medicine, so I decided to pursue it.

“My advice to anyone who wants to pursue this field is, it’s hard and there’s a lot of obstacles but you just have to go after it. You’ll need a lot of support and prayer and make goals and go after it. You can’t be deterred by the small things and if it’s something you really want, go get it because it’s not going to be handed to you. And, I understand there’s a lot of peer pressure but you really have to stay focused and surround yourselves with the right people, that are doing the right thing to reach your goals. You have to be a leader instead of following whatever the trend is and sometimes, you have to step outside the box and be a little different in order to succeed and I don’t be afraid of that.

“To give you an example, I’m the youngest of five children and growing up, I felt like I had to stand up for myself because I was five years younger than my sister. I always wanted to be around older kids and I didn’t listen very well when someone would say I couldn’t do something and I’d always prove them wrong by doing it. I loved being very active and I was involved in everything at school even sports. I never considered myself a book worm but I did always get my work done. Books weren’t the first thing I would go to, I was more like an outdoor kid and I liked to run around and play, I was very strong willed and probably spoiled. But when I fell in love with medicine, my life was greatly enhanced.

“I’m really glad and grateful to be back home sharing my gift and it feels good to be back, I’m close to my family and things are going really well. So, if anyone wants to meet me they can definitely reach out because I’m a great resource, as far as, going down the medicine track and talking about scholarships. I also started a foundation called The Emmary Butler Foundation and right now we’re focusing on scholarships through my charter program called PACE to Success. The purpose of this foundation established 2016 is, to provide supportive services for underrepresented students in the Fort Wayne community through career mentorship, academic scholarships and education support.

“PACE to Success is a college readiness program for high school juniors and seniors and we believe that perseverance, attitude, commitment and excellence (PACE) are the core values necessary to obtain success in education. The word PACE, also reminds us that this journey is not a sprint but a marathon that is run at your own speed. I do this for you because the Fort Wayne community has spiritually, physically and financially contributed to my success and in return, I strive to show my appreciation by selfishly giving back to the community in which I was raised. Right now, I’m working on a scholarship for a Northside High School senior who’s a minority student pursuing medicine. I’m also working with the Black College Club and with Fort Wayne’s Girls Rock. So if you need to reach me contact my foundation website at www.pacetosuccess.org.”

Now in closing I say, in the name of love, Emmary I’m so proud of you and all of your accomplishments and for, giving back to the community in your own special way. Judy thank you, you were right she is inspirational and interesting. So until next week you’ve been Up Close with Jeanie. Bye bye, babies.

P.S. If you’d like The Spotlight shined upon you or someone you know, in the name of love, send me an email to upclosewithjeanie@yahoo.com. I’d love to hear from you.

