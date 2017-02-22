Spotlight on Dr. Alan McGee

By Jeanie Summerville

What’s up, babies?

It pleases me to bring to you this week’s spotlight because he’s a very well known and loved person in the community and I thought, it was be nice for him to share with you about himself from the personal side such as, how he was as a child, who motivated him to become who he is, how he loves this city and so that he can motivate and inspire you.

But before he shares this wonderful information, we bring his medical bio provided by Ortho Northeast and WebMD:

Alan W. McGee, M.D., is a native of Fort Wayne who attended North Side High School and graduated as the Salutatorian in 1975. He later went to graduate Summa Cum Laude from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. He went on to receive his medical degree in 1982, graduating with honors. Dr. McGee joined Ortho North East (ONE) in 1990 as a spine surgeon with SpineOne a division of Orthopedics Northeast.

Conditions treated by Dr. McGee are Fractures, Dislocations, Derangement and Sprains, Low Back Pain, Spinal Stenosis, Spine Deformities, Scoliosis, Spondylitis and Spine Disorders. Procedures performed by Dr. McGee are Carpal Tunnel Decompression, Spinal Cord Surgery, Spinal Fusion and Spinal Surgery. His specialties are Orthopedic Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery of Spine.

Dr. McGee is board certified by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, where he retains an active membership. Other memberships afforded by Dr. McGee are the Alpha Omega Alpha National Medical Honor Society, the Wright State African American Medical Scholarship Program, Martin Luther King Jr. Club, the North American Spine Society, the African American Healthcare Alliance and the Mid-America Orthopedic Association.

Now, here is Dr. McGee in his own words:

“Hello, Frost Illustrated readers. My name is Al McGee and the key to my success is, I’ve always work very hard, I’m very honest in my professional life, I’m very conscientious and frankly, I always put the patients best interest first.

“I grew up in Fort Wayne, I left to go and get my training and I’m been back here because I love Fort Wayne. I’m glad I can be a part of the community and I’m glad I can contribute to the community. But growing up, I was a quiet kid but I became active in sports playing basketball and football, when I was in the fifth grade and I played both sports throughout high school and then I went to college on a basketball scholarship. I always knew, I wanted to be a doctor since the age of four or five because, for some reason, I was intrigued by our family doctor Roland B. Wilson, who was one of the original physicians here in Fort Wayne. Way back then and I thought it would be a worthy profession.

“Dr. Wilson and my parents was my motivation for becoming a doctor. My parents weren’t very educated but they were always very encouraging and told us, we could accomplish anything we wanted to and anything I ever needed, they would do their best to provide it for me. Before entering college, I didn’t take any special training—just the standard college prep classes and when I went to medical school I studied to be a family doctor like Dr. Wilson because that’s what I wanted to be. However, when I got out of medical school, I started my residency in family practice medicine. But within a year, I realized that I really didn’t want to be a family doctor.

“So, I got out of family medicine and worked for two years as a full-time emergency room physician at St. Joseph Hospital. While doing that, I decided I wanted to be a surgeon and, decided to go into orthopedic surgery which is a five year residency training program. While in the middle of that training, I decided I wanted to be a spine surgeon due to some experience and exposure I had during my training and I’ve been a spine surgeon every since.

“My three adult children are physicians too and I’m glad that they picked a profession that they love, they can be independent and they can serve others. And, if anyone is interested in pursuing a career in medicine, I think you should. But, pursue it for the right reason and that being, you really care about people and you want to take care of them and do what’s best for them. It is a very difficult profession to be in if you’re not in love with it, in love with the principles of it, the idea’s of medicine itself, what medicine is all about and what it means to be committed to caring for others.

“Words of encouragement that I have to say is, we should encourage each other and if you really do have a goal in mind, you should not be afraid to pursue it with all efforts and don’t let other people discourage you. Don’t let other people decide if your dreams can come true or not because that’s something you have to decide and be able to do the work to accomplish it and know, we are able to make our own dreams come true.”

Now in closing I say, I’m so proud of you, for all that you do for your patients and for the community. So until next week you’ve been Up Close with Jeanie. Bye bye, babies.

