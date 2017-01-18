Spotlight on Diane Rogers for being a pillar in the community

And for a job well done within the Fort Wayne Police Department

By Jeanie Summerville

What’s up, babies?

normally when people retire from their career positions they say, ‘that’s behind me now and I’m moving forward to do whatever I choose to do,” and I think that’s fantastic. However, I can’t express it enough how much you are wanted, needed and appreciated because I care and I want you to be safe. So, since this week’s spotlight is just recently retired from the Fort Wayne Police Department, I had to contact her so she can share some last words with you from her perspective and expertise when it comes to the streets and the police. So please, take heed to her wisdom because she’s seen a lot in her profession and she knows what she’s talking about and we bring her to you, in hope of a brighter tomorrow and then, she can start enjoying the rest of her life again!

“Hello, Frost Illustrated readers. My name is Diane Rogers and after 27 years of service with the Fort Wayne Police Department as an officer, I’m retired but I’m not really retired. I just retired from that career and I’m looking forward to traveling, having grandchildren and looking forward to keep working with the youth because even though I’m not an officer anymore, I still care. So when Jeanie asked me to do this spotlight, I was happy to do it because I want to help you understand more from a police officer’s perception, to help slow down the spiral and its effect.

“I became a police officer because I wanted to provide a better life for my children and I wanted them to further their education. Coming from a very large family, I always had the responsibility of multitasking that is required from us all the time. So at a very young age, I’ve always had a great work ethic to get up and do something and I wanted to make a difference. After trying to get several public service jobs, I found that the police department actually gave me the opportunity that I wanted and I never had a situation of boredom because there was nothing boring about my career.

“However, there were always challenges in the agency and within the community but one of the things that I wanted to do as a police officer was be an image for another young women or even for my daughters. I wanted to let them know, we never know what opportunity may come our way or what our career may be because it’s wherever God lands us and it’s our duty to groom ourselves to become the best that we can become. But, there are some people that dream about being an officer, a doctor or any other profession but I was willing to be an officer because law enforcement gave me that opportunity to provide for my children and to protect and serve.

“I think that some people dislike and attack police officers because it has a lot to do with a combination of media misperception, experiences, miscommunication and fear. The number one thing that the police department is dealing with right now, is mental illness. People are going through things in life and sometimes not having a choice, doesn’t make their decision making any easier. So I think there’s a lot of elements, situations, lifestyles and cultures that actually are a factor.

“We would think that the police department and police officers would be there to respond if people need help but how much can the police do if they’re not willing to receive help? But then, if officers are also misinterpreting what kind of help is needed, it turns the whole situation into something that may not be necessary. I think it’s very complicated because the messages that are sent are different on both ends. From the community, there are situations where officers are called to a scene and they wanted the police there and then they change their mind and turned against the police. Then there are times that the police are called and all the information wasn’t provided or there’s a miscommunication. We are in a very different time right now and I don’t know, if it can ever be reversed, if everyone doesn’t have a part in it. If everyone doesn’t take on some form of responsibility, I would hate to see everything go spiral to the negative and not just here in Fort Wayne.

“But, one of the most painful things to watch is Chicago. It’s in a state of hardship and is there anything that can be done? We all know, what some of the solutions are, that can make things different and that’s providing the schools teach more about family. There’s no such thing as family anymore, it’s all about individuals and once you remove family and remove God from the home, then you’re going to have confusion. I wish I had the answers. I just know that I tried to do my part.

“And, fear is the number one reason, people respond to the police the way they do when they’re pulled over in their vehicles and then, the disrespect is to the right, to the left and somewhere in the middle. But there are young people that do get stopped and do have valid drivers license, valid insurance and everything else is valid with their car and things still go spiral. When things go spiral and escalate, it’s important for officers to de-escalate the situations through their training and this is really one of the solutions for the future. But I don’t know what’s going to help us today because our nation has been divided by gender, color, economics, where you live, what kind of car you drive and what kind of cell phone you have and so, we have so many interferences that takes away from the real purpose.

“We actually need to sit down with our youth and find out what their perceptions are because we all were young once upon a time. I remember when I was young, I was always able to talk to someone and politics was not an ingredient that was put in. It was about responsibility, ethics, integrity and having a purpose and we must help them because we have to really accept the fact that we have taken away the sense of responsibility and some of our children are being victimized at an all time high. A great number of our children have experienced so much death at a young age and we’re not in Iraq, we’re not a country that’s been blown up yet but our war is right here in our front yard.

“I just find it very frustrating that we don’t allow a platform for our children to be heard and then, when they give us the information that is provided, is it really what is required? The biggest problem I believe is, the family structure has been torn apart. We start off with the family and things happen within that unit but the culture of the country has changed and it’s a very scary thing the way things are changing. But, I do know, in order for us to heal, we really have to keep it real because if we don’t there’s no room for healing. We have a problem with being transparent and there’s always a hidden agenda. So it’s very complicated, for young people today, to understand where they are and what they’re suppose to do when there are so many different messages that are being sent. We can give the children information of what they’re suppose to do and if they do that, then they expect to have that kind of outcome and when they don’t get that kind of outcome, it’s like what is it that I’m suppose to do?

“In my day and time, there were situations that happened to all of us and all of us have a wound or scar but when I was selected to become an officer, our focus was to be prevention officers. However, we did have things in place and even though we had the authority to do some of the same things that we do right now, we were more community. The police department and the community would feel like family but right now I think, nobody knows where they belong. So take care, be safe and let’s all work on that family unit again.

“I truly and definitely enjoyed my retirement party because it was very warm, exciting and a nice closure for a great career. A lot of times, when you see people get together and they say, how they feel about you and how you inspired them is after you’re no longer here but for me, to hear some feedback, was an inspiration. Because that allows me to have more room to grow and to improve. I think if we allow that platform for people to grow and improve besides putting in barriers, interrupting and all the things that are done to deter someone from elevating themselves to the next level, life can be more pleasant.

“I cannot thank the community enough for all they were able to show me and I did get responses from people that wasn’t able to make it. But those who were there, I enjoyed all of it but I’m going to keep it real because in order for us to heal it has to be a real truth. If you continue to give false information, it does make you sick, it can also make you mentally ill and so we have to keep it real and believe in the great Creator and embrace each other.

“And now, I’m enjoying some me time and I enjoy getting up when I want to. I’m looking forward to the Spring because it’s exciting to think that I can get up, have a whole day to do indoor and outdoor activities and I’m living to be young.”

Now in closing I say, great job, Diane, you deserve it and thank you for being you. Also, to our readers, police officers are people too and they have families that they want to go home to as well, be careful. So until next week you’ve been Up Close with Jeanie. Bye bye, babies.

P.S. If you’d like The Spotlight shined upon you or someone you know, in the name of love, send me an email to upclosewithjeanie@yahoo.com. I’d love to hear from you.

Related

Category: Community, Features, Local, People