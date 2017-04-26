Spotlight on chess being taught to our youth at American Legion Post 148

By Jeanie Summerville

What’s up, babies?

As always, I hope you’re still taking time out of your schedules to bring yourselves some well deserved joy, beauty, happiness and some form of peace of mind as we travel on our journey of love to get to know one another better, because it feels so good. On that note, I’ll share some beauty with you that I witnessed the other day because it can help to restore your faith in humanity. I was in the checkout lane in a store and while I was waiting, a woman who was three people ahead of me was trying to pay for her merchandise. However, to her surprise, this particular store chain doesn’t accept the type of debit card she had and she was devastated because she needed those things. So, the woman who was in front of me said to the clerk, “Here, I’ll take care of it,” and she did. The woman was very happy and thanked her and left. What did I do? I thanked her for her kindness and shared that it felt good for me to witness her generosity and she said, “God is good.” I said, “Yes.” So at this time, all we’d like for you to do is simply enjoy reading about the beauty that is coming very soon for our youth at the American Legion Post 148:

“Hello, Frost Illustrated readers. My name is Dr. Calvin Louis Kelly and I’m a doctor of theology. I was in the military for 43 years and I taught at the seminary and traveled the world as a missionary but now, I’m retired and enjoying my pension and working in the community. I’m from Denver, Colorado and me and my family arrived in Fort Wayne on Jan. 3, 2017 because my wife is from here but she was born in Gary, Indiana. So, we both like the fact that Fort Wayne is a town that’s small, it’s moving and there’s a lot of us in this town. I love our African Americans and me. I love to see our children, I love to look around and see us and, I’m proud to see us however we are and that’s why we came to Fort Wayne.

“I learned how to play the game of chess from my brother Archie when I was 13 years old and he taught me on a blank board which really gave me an opportunity to think even harder. I’ve never played in any tournaments but I enjoy the game. So now, the American Legion Post 148 and the Riding Knights Chess Club are reaching out to children in the community to teach them how to play chess starting Saturday, May 6, 2017 and those that already know how to play, will have a place to come and play.

“Chess is a very unique game that focuses on the in-mind of a person. I believe that the children would be in better health by looking into themselves because with chess, you have to know all the rules and whatever those rules are, that’s what you have to play by and you also have to suceed within those rules. Chess shows you, when unexpected things happen, how you’re suppose to stay calm and in our community, that’s what our children need. They need to stay calm and they need to think of, how they’re going to do anything in their lives and playing the game of chess will help them with that.

“Currently there are only three black chess grandmasters in the world and this is awarded to chess players by the World Chess Organization FIDE. Apart from world champion, grandmaster is the highest title a chess player can attain and we’re going to teach kids that are five years old and older, how to play on Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday’s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everything they need, to play the game will be supplied for them and we’re looking to have 10 boards and 10 clocks. One of the things that we’re looking forward to is actually getting into tournaments in Fort Wayne.

“We’re getting a great response from the people at American Legion Post 148 and a lot of them are saying, they’d like to come and help out and so, other men and ladies at the Legion are going to teach kids chess. My grand baby is six years old and she already knows the pieces and it’s a lot of fun for her and for me. So if you have some children, let them explore their minds through chess and have a great time. I can be reached at (720) 577-9108 and Commander Anthony Payne can be reached at (260) 409-0920.”

“Hello Frost Illustrated readers. I’m Anthony Payne, commander of the American Legion Post 148 and I think showing children how to play chess here is a wonderful idea because we are a pillar in the community. How this came to be is, I was speaking with Dr. Calvin during a chess game here about trying to change the course of Post 148 so it will be more community oriented, what can we do to give back and what can we do to enhance our neighborhood. Dr Calvin came up with the idea to teach chess and let’s get our youth involved because it’s something that’s needed in our neighborhood and I said, I love playing the game and we discussed the value of chess, how it’s good for a mind going game. And, I loved his idea because not every child is going to be an athlete and it’s a teaching game that makes you think and we got starting on making this happen.

“Being a part of this Chess Club can keep some kids off the streets by giving them something positive to look forward to because once they learn the game, it’s really a lot of fun. It’s a good game to get the kids involved, they’ll take their time with it, it brings out competitiveness and it‘s free to learn but the parents need to give the American Legion consent to teach them. However, this is not a drop off your kids for a couple of hours thing, we want the parents involved too just like they’re involved in sport activities to support them. As a matter of fact, when Dr. Calvin was playing chess here last Thursday, a member came over to him and said his eight year old grandson knows the game and is looking forward to challenges and he’ll be able to find that here. Also, when your children get older, they can add to their resume that they belong to a chess club and the National Championship Federation, that’s a very positive order for anyone just like being a part of Toastmasters or any of those other organizations.

“This is important to me because we’re bringing something positive here I want this Post to be known for more than just a bar where folks come in to drink, dance and party. I just hope we get the participation and the support and when it grows, we’ll add more boards and clock timers.”

Now in closing I say, I’m so proud of you Dr. Calvin and the American Legion Post 148 for bringing more knowledge to our youth while having fun. So until next week you’ve been Up Close with Jeanie. Bye bye, babies.

P.S. If you’d like The Spotlight shined upon you or someone you know, in the name of love, send me an email to upclosewithjeanie@yahoo.com. I’d love to hear from you.

Related

Category: Community, Education, Features, Local