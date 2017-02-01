Spotlight on author Ta’Mara Chambers and her children’s book on beauty

By Jeanie Summerville

What’s up, babies?

It was a fun and exciting time on Tuesday Jan. 24 at the Pontiac Branch Allen County Public Library located at 2215 S. Hanna St., because I met with this week’s spotlight and heard her share about her new children’s book. Everyone in attendance were very pleased. Her uncle, who is the co-author of this book, was also there via Face-time on her iPod. I haven’t had a children’s book read to me since kindergarten and it brought back the child in me and it felt good and I enjoyed it. So at this time, all we’d like for you to do is, simply feel the love:

“Hello, Frost Illustrated readers. My name is Ta’Mara Chambers and I’m the author of the children’s book ‘Daffy’s Beautiful Day’ and it’s a story to show children that beauty can be found in things that go unnoticed or that we don’t necessarily find beauty in. For me, I always thought daffodils were one of the most unattractive flowers but I still found beauty in them too. I’m a childcare teacher and I have worked professionally with kids since I was 18 years old and I wrote the manuscript for this in 2001 when I was 23 years old because I wanted children to see there’s beauty in everything and, just because we view something or someone as unattractive, we can still find beauty in that. After that, I put my manuscript into a box along with a bunch of pictures that I had and forgot about it.

“However, in 2016 the book was published because a cousin of mine called and asked for graduation pictures for her son and while looking for those photo’s, there it was. After all these years, there was the manuscript and I was so happy to see it and shocked at the same time and so I read it again. I still liked the storyline and I wondered if I should add or take away but the message in it was perfect just the way it was. I knew I had to do something with it because we live in a society where kids are being bullied and picked on by other kids because of the way they look and I want kids to know, if they think they are unattractive or unloved, there is love to be found and within themselves—there’s still beauty within a thing or a person. So, I contacted my Uncle Lionel and shared with him my excitement about the manuscript and we talked about getting it published and he made it happen.

“Having my first book signing felt amazing for me because by nature, I’m an introvert and so, I didn’t really do public speaking but I did enjoy this and having my family and my Uncle Lionel there who’s the co-author and a pastor he made it was made a lot easier for me. He’s also very eloquent with his words so he was able to give what I couldn’t and Ms. Benita here at the library helped me out a lot and she was very professional and I enjoyed myself.

“The encouraging words I’d like to say to our youth is, if you’re having problems with your family, friends or financially and you don’t think it’s ever going to get better, just stick to it, give it to God because you’ll never know when your moment is going to come. Find out what you want to do because we all have gifts and give it to God and keep going, no matter how you feel you can’t get through this situation, just stick with it and give it to God.”

“Hello, Frost Illustrated readers. I’m Ta’Mara’s uUncle, Lionel Edmonds, and I was pleased and proud to get the phone call from her because she had decided to go forward with a dream of hers becoming an author and I told her, if there’s anything I can do to help her I would. Because I have a relationship with some publication companies and to make it easier to get her book published, I had to have some kind of co-authorship to allow her to get the book published. I love the book because the story builds up inner strength, self-esteem while they learn about Daffy’s journey and the children learn to love and appreciate themselves because as a child, that’s very important.

“Also, parents need to instill in their children, especially children of color, self-love, appreciation for growth and basically to learn to love yourself no matter who you are and I think it’s important for them to have mentors and the first mentors should be the parents and teachers. We must be aware of them and what they‘re going through and surround the child with love. And to my niece, please keep writing and sharing your stories because you have a beautiful gift and it’s just beginning, the more you express yourself the better you’ll get.”

“Hello, Frost Illustrated readers. My name Shirley Chambers and I’m Ta’Mara’s mother. We’re here at her book signing today and I’m so proud of her. She shared an incident that happened to her while in elementary school when I had put her in reading readiness because she wasn’t maturing as the teachers told me she was. She just shared the story where the teacher said, she would never be anything because she couldn’t pronounce her words and now, she has written a book and has had a book signing and I‘m so happy. So parents, I’d like to tell you to read, read, read to your child and also to check periodically on your children in school and find out how they’re doing with their reading.”

“Hello, Frost Illustrated readers. My name is Ladonna Chambers and I’m her little sister but a lot of people think I’m the oldest because I’m a little bit bossier. I’m the baby but I’m so proud of her and she’s really an inspiration to me and I look up to her. This is a really big accomplishment and it’s funny because I use to write all the time and then to have her publish a book, is big for her and my uncle and I like the book. I’m also so proud of her because she’s so shy and reserved and to see her up here tonight was enlightening. And, when she said she was told, she was so stupid, that can tear you down as a child and to overcome that and say, look at what God can do and look at me know.”

“Hello, Frost Illustrated readers. My name is Benita Browning and I’m the assistant manager and I do the adult programming here at the Pontiac Branch library and this author visit is part of that. When I spoke with Ta’Mara, she told me she had written a book and I was so excited and ask to see it, I loved it so much that I bought a copy of it and said, we have to set up an authors visit and we did. I’m so excited to have her here with her book because she’s local and we love to encourage our local authors.”

Now in closing I say, I’m so proud of you and yes, by the grace of GOD all things are possible. So until next week you’ve been Up Close with Jeanie. Bye bye, babies.

P.D. If you’d like The Spotlight shined upon you or someone you know, in the name of love, send me an email to upclosewithjeanie@yahoo.com. I’d love to hear from you.

Related

Category: Books & Literature, Education, Features, Local, Opinion