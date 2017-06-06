South Bend couple visits Fort Wayne for anniversary suprises and fun

FORT WAYNE—While some celebrated by barbecuing with family and friends, watching an NBA game on television or following the world famous Indianapolis 500, Memorial Day weekend took on an extra special glow of love for a South Bend couple visiting the Summit City.

On May 27, Lee and Amy Smith celebrated their 23rd Wedding Anniversary. Married May 27, 1994 in South Bend, the beaming couple credits their strong faith in Jehovah as the foundation that has kept them a loving couple and tight-knit family throughout their marriage. Members of the Miami Trails Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses for the past 17 years, Lee said, like many couples, he and Amy had early challenges in marriage but their shared faith put them on a path of peace and an unbreakable bond of love.

The two have been blessed with the creation of “five wonderful souls—three gentlemen and two young ladies,” explained Amy, adding that life is awesome.

After 23 years of matrimony, the couple hasn’t lost their love for surprising each other with gifts from the heart. Lee said they initially had planned to go to Indianapolis for their anniversary but decided the race weekend traffic and lack of hotel accommodations would be a problem. He decided Fort Wayne would make a nice out-of-town anniversary trip.

Amy took advantage of that destination by arranging a very special surprise for her husband. After deciding to take him to spend some time in the beautiful surroundings of Swinney Park, she secretly arranged for local musician Michael Patterson to surprise her husband by serenading with a couple with a song that was very special to the couple when they first met—Tony! Toni! Toné!’s “Anniversary.” Patterson sang and played guitar for the couple as part of Amy’s surprise for her husband. When asked to to do a couple of more love songs for the day, he went seriously old school and chose Sam Cooke’s “You Send Me” as a song from Amy to Lee and the Temptations’ “My Girl” as the song from Lee to Amy—to indicate that weekend’s cloudy weather wouldn’t dampen their special day.

After the afternoon surprise, Lee ferried his beloved off to Nick’s Martini Lounge for an evening of dining and entertainment.

Lee is a computer tech and Amy takes care of the family’ household affairs.

The couple resides in South Bend with their five children.

Category: Features, Local, People