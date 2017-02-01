Sore loser liberals turn to attacking Trump’s cabinet picks

By Raynard Jackson (NNPA Newswire Columnist)

Blacks voted overwhelmingly for Hillary Clinton. Republicans engaged in voter suppression tactics nationwide. Clinton won the popular vote. Trump’s chief strategist and senior counselor Steve Bannon is a bigot. Senator Jeff Sessions, Trump’s pick for Attorney General, is a racist.

These are all Democratic talking points describing all things Trump and Republican. Just as sure as the sun rises and sets, liberal Democrats, especially blacks, will call anyone a racist, if they don’t agree with them on any range of issues.

According to liberals, if you don’t support open borders, you are a racist; if you don’t support homosexuality, you are a racist; if you don’t believe in global warming, you are a racist; if you support voter ID laws, you’re a racist; if you support separate bathrooms for men and women, then you are a racist.

And because Trump wants Bannon in the White House, then he must be a racist.

Well, I say that if Steve is a racist, then we need to have a lot more racists in America.

Most of the people who are trying to tear down Bannon have never met nor had any conversations with him. Steve is an extremely serious and insightful political operative and I have especially enjoyed working with him in pursuing one of my signature goals: getting more blacks involved in the Republican Party.

Over the past year, Steve has been very helpful to me in this regard. Steve has always been responsive and available to me, when I needed to use him as a sounding board. His working understanding of many of the dynamics going on within the black community, relative to the Republican Party and conservatism, is astonishing. His understanding of these dynamics are more insightful than many of our so-called media appointed “Civil Rights” leaders, who simply want to be patted on the head by the likes of Obama and Hillary Clinton and be told “atta boy.”

Senator Sessions is going to be a great U.S. Attorney General. I worked his first U.S. Senate race back in 1996. Again, if Jeff is a racist, please, can we have more racists like him?

Sessions is labeled a racist by radical leftist groups like the NAACP, the ACLU, and the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, to name a few. Sessions is pro-life, pro-traditional marriage, believes those in the country illegally should be deported and he actually believes in the rule of law. So, what makes him a racist?

This is Exhibit A in how intellectually depraved liberals react to those who have a different worldview than they do. It also shows how morally bankrupt they are also.

How can anyone argue that Sessions is a racist when he, as a young lawyer in the U.S. Attorney’s office in Alabama, desegregated their school system, literally put the KKK out of business, and then had their leader sentenced to death in a civil rights murder case?

Liberalism accepts nothing short of 100 percent fealty to its radical ideology or it will use all the might of its liberal media machine to brand you a racist, a xenophobe, homophobe, etc.

It is totally incompatible with the liberal mind construct that a person can disagree with them and yet still be a good person. To them, it’s a zero sum game.

As a Trump supporter and a lifelong Republican, I will do everything within my power to make sure Sessions is confirmed as Attorney General and has solid ties within the mainstream of the black community; not the radical left that groups like the NAACP, the National Urban League, and the Congressional Black Caucus represent.

I have already received several phone calls from respected blacks with Alabama roots, who are ready to come out front in support of Sessions’ nomination. Of course liberals conveniently ignore lifelong friends of Sessions who don’t align with the racist narrative they are using to attempt to destroy him.

One of the most successful black businessmen in the state of Alabama, Don Watkins, is one of Sessions’ friends who had nothing but glowing things to say about the congressman. So, according to these black liberals, I guess Watkins is a racist and a sellout, huh?

I plan on doing everything I can to work with Trump’s transition team to help with the racial issues the NAACP, the National Urban League, and the Congressional Black Caucus are going to throw at Sessions and by extension team Trump.

I strongly implore the Trump transition team to unleash outside advocates like me and others to work with them to vigorously defend good people like Steve Bannon and Jeff Sessions.

I know Bannon and Sessions feel they have no need to respond to these lies being pushed by liberals. Trust me, as one who makes a living from communications, you do need to respond, or at a minimum, have supporters with credibility in the black community to respond on your behalf.

A lie that is oft repeated becomes the truth.

Raynard Jackson is founder and chairman of Black Americans for a Better Future (BAFBF), a federally registered 527 Super PAC established to get more blacks involved in the Republican Party. BAFBF focuses on the black entrepreneur. For more information about BAFBF, visit www.bafbf.org. You can follow Raynard on Twitter @Raynard1223.

