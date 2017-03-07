Son suspected in stabbing of father

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 5:30 p.m., Feb. 27, Fort Wayne police responded to the report of a stabbing which took place inside a home located at 622 Putnam St.

Once on scene, officers found the victim outside of the residence suffering from an apparent stab wound to his neck. At the same time, officers were approached by an adult male whom was pointed out to them as the suspect. As the perpetrator was being detained by officers, the stabbing victim was rushed from the scene to a local hospital by private conveyance. The victim arrived at a local hospital a short time later where he was determined to be in critical condition.

Investigators have learned that the victim is the father of the suspect and that an argument occurred between the two resulting in the stabbing. There were several people in the home at the time of the incident including three juveniles.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s office.

