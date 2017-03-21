Snoop Dogg and Ronald Klump: Someone tell these folks to be for real

A Frost Illustrated Commentary

“Obama, he’s a piece of [expletive deleted]. I told him to suck on my machine gun. Hey Hillary [Clinton], you might want to ride one of these into the sunset, you worthless bitch.”—Rocker Ted Nugent after a 2007 concert

“If Barack Obama becomes the president in November, again, I will be either be dead or in jail by this time next year.”—Ted Nugent to an NRA convention

“GUNRIGHTS HERO PROFESSOR JOHN LOTT blew the freedom haters & gun grabbers outta the water with his stats/facts broadside MORE GUNS = LESS CRIME suckerpunch truth bludgeon. Read the book, share the truth with your elected officials & give away as many books to as many people as you can to de-sheeple the braindead masses with their peace&love disease. Make a donation [sic] to the CRIME PREVENTION RESEARCH CENTER to destroy the “Obama/Holder/Clinton/Schumer/Pilosi [sic]/Boxer/Feinstein/Durbin/Bloomburgh [sic] propaganda jihad against our right to self-defense & TRTKABA. JOIN THE NRA! Be the best American you can be. Freedom or their evil carcasses for traction back to it.”—Ted Nugent Facebook post

While we’re not in the habit of promoting entertainment such as the traveling circus for free, we thought it appropriate to remind folks of the truth of this nation when it comes to race—in some circles, white folks get a pass when it comes to respecting the dignity and rights of black folks. Seems a number of the pass-giving so-called conservatives are in an uproar over Snoop Dogg’s recent “Lavender” video in which he “assassinates” an evil clown known as “Ronald Klump.” (Actually, if you watch the video all the way through, you’ll see that the so-called assassination is accomplished with a gun that is appropo for a clown scene—no bullets, no blood, no one hurt, just a flag popping out of the gun that says “Bang!”)

We’re not going to waste a lot of time looking up the specifics because a lot of this is fresh in memory but we want to remind you of a few other things:

Former Arizona Governor Jan Brewer wagging her finger in the face of President Barack Obama.

Representative Joe Wilson of South Carolina yelling out “You lie!” at President Barack Obama during the president’s speech on healthcare on Capitol Hill.

Wolfeboro, New Hampshire Police Commissioner Robert Copeland calling President Barack Obama a “nigger” and refusing to apologize explaining, “ ‘I believe I did use the ‘N’ word in reference to the current occupant of the White House. For this, I do not apologize—he meets and exceeds my criteria for such.’’

Note that the laws forbidding threats against the president are based on the idea of holding the utmost respect for the office and institution of the U.S. presidency regardless of the person in the office. But, it seems respect for the office is not required when the occupant is a person of color. Apparently, that’s always been the way of the world in the U.S. Even the imagined white “liberator” of black folks, Abraham Lincoln, made this clear in a in a Sept. 18, 1858 speech:

“I will say then that I am not, nor ever have been, in favor of bringing about in any way the social and political equality of the white and black races…”

This reality has the tremendous weight of history behind it to explain the double standard which the “powers that be” see as no problem at all. For example, black folks who stand in a public forum, armed, holding a copy of the U.S. Constitution to demonstrate they merely are exercising their Second Amendment rights are named enemies of the state and targeted for elimination by the very governmental agencies charged with protecting those rights while white men who march on the nation’s capital with firearms in full view are called constitutional patriots; lone black men are shot in the back while fleeing a police because an officer “fears for his life” while biker gangs in Texas can have a shootout in broad daylight and suspects are allowed sit on the sidewalk with no handcuffs laughing and joking; black civil rights leaders who travel the world to talk about freedom for black folks in the U.S. are branded communists, while white business moguls-turned-politicians are given a million excuses for why they might be talking to avowed communist enemies of the U.S.; folks are outraged that a black entertainer would make a video featuring a clown parody of a white president being attacked by a magic trick joke gun but are not outraged by an white rock artist threatening a black president while brandishing a real firearm. As Brother Gil Scott-Heron said 43 years ago in another Washington scandal-plagued era, “Kent State, Jackson State, Southern Louisiana. Hundreds of unauthorized bombing raids. The chaining and gagging of Bobby Seale—Somebody tell these Maryland Governors to be for real!”

Yes, be for real. Unfortunately, these folks are being for real with regard to how they have constructed their reality. As renowned social scientist, anthropologists and African Studies expert Marimba Ani, PhD explains in her landmark “Yurugu (Ani, 1994): “An Afrikan-Centered Critique of European Cultural Thought and Behavior,” the European cultural with which we are dealing today adheres to a principal of “Hypocrisy as a Way of Life.” As she explains:

“Within the nature of European culture there exists a statement of value or of ‘moral’ behavior that has no meaning for the members of that culture. I call this the ‘rhetorical ethic;’ it is of great importance for the understanding of the dynamics of the culture. The concepts of traditional European anthropology are inadequate to explain the phenomenon to which I am referring here, as it has no counterpart in the types of cultures to which anthropologists have generally directed their attention in the past. But with the concept of asili, which facilitates an ideological approach to the study of culture, the rhetorical ethic becomes visible; even compelling. It fits the logic of the European asili, assisting the culture in the achievement and maintenance of power. Without this interpretation certain manifestations within the verbal iconography of the culture appear to be inconsistent with its underlying ideological thrust. And that simply would not make sense. Let us see how the mechanism of the rhetorical ethic works.…

“For example, an idealized belief, long cherished in America, is that all doctors are selfless, friendly people who chose medicine as their profession because they felt themselves ‘called’ to serve humanity, and who have little interest in either the money or the prestige of their position. Of course, many physicians do not measure up to this ideal. Nevertheless, the continued success of television programs that portray the average American M.D. as a paragon of virtue indicates how deeply rooted in our collective psyche the ideal of the noble physician is.” (p. 312-313)

The idea of the rhetorical ethic is on full display with the uproar over Snoop Dogg’s clown parody regarding President Donald Trump and the lack of uproar over rabid, real world threats against President Barack Obama. Black folks calling a white man who violates the decorum of the office of president on a daily basis a “muthaf—ing clown” is seen as an unforgivable act of disrespect, a threat, if you will deserving of death according to Fox news host Kimberly Guilfoyle; but Ted Nugent is just exercising his “free speech” telling President Obama to suck on his machine gun as is a police commissioner who refers to the president of the United States as a “nigger.” Like Brother Gil, we wish these folks would be for real but they are so caught in the depths of the mental illness of the rhetorical ethic, they don’t get it—even when it hits them in the face as it is starting to all over the world. Ask the Brits and the Germans who recently have had to deal with our emerging clown-ocray.

In the meantime, to paraphrase the late Bernie Mac, there is a growing number of folks—black, white and brown—who aren’t scared to stand up and call the rhetorical ethic what it is: again in the words of Bernie Mac, “That’s some bull!” If you want a hint as to what they are saying, check out this video. We warn you, the language isn’t for the kids and not appropriate for the office but it’s about free speech, right? Check theme out at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E4i3bAtEuJE.

Meanwhile, someone tell these “Maryland governors to be for real.”

