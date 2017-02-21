Sixteen-year-old dead from gunshot

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 6:20 a.m, Feb. 9, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the area of Diplomat Drive and Wayne Trace Avenue on the report of a man down.

Once on scene, officers found an adult male down along the curb line in the 3200 block of Diplomat Drive. The unresponsive male, later identified as 16 year old Quinlan Partington, was transported from the scene in critical condition but was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Partington was discovered by a passerby who called police.

The coroner’s office conducted an autopsy and ruled that the victim died of a gunshot wound.

This incident is under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Coroner’s office and the Allen County Prosecutor’s office.

