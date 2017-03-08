Sister Dana Ellis shows the way to be ‘Still Standing’

Faith Celebration, book signing set for March 11

FORT WAYNE—Ever feel like the trials of life have knocked you down? Every feel like you can’t get up even when you are down? It is said that faith is the key accessing the power to lift you up after you have fallen to the ground spiritually, emotionally, financially and even physically, but how do you put that faith into motion?

Sister Dana Ellis has a testimony that can answer that question and help others tossed and turn by the storms of life learn not only to survive but again stand. Sister Ellis put that answer that was given to her by God in a powerful new book entitled “Still Standing: The Story Behind the Smile,” written by Ellis along with DeVon D. Cooper Sr. Sister Ellis invites the public to come share in the power granted to her by God at a special Faith Celebration and Book Signing at 1 p.m., March 11 at Greater Progressive Baptist Church, 2215 John St.

Sister Ellis’ story is a testimony to power a faith and proof that people can rise from the most dire circumstances and stand—and smile.

“Hurt, heartache and ashamed. God has allowed me to survive them all and I remain,’Still Standing,’” said Ellis. “I invite you to walk with me on how God has used me to bless many through my heartache and pain.”

Ellis has faced some of the hardest challenges anyone could imagine yet, she is still standing, rejoicing and even smiling.

“Domestic and sexual abuse, being a teen mom, the death of my best friend and the hardest blow; stage four rectal cancer. If I looked like what I’ve been through, the average human would not be able to stomach it,. But, God has allowed me to prevail for His glory,” said Ellis.

She explained that she wants to share what God has given her with people who may have given hope in life. Ellis said “Still Standing: The Story Behind the Smile” is not a book, it’s a testimony and that she is living proof of God’s healing power. And, she wants everyone to know the same liberating power.

“You will be blessed, as you take this journey with me through how God has changed my heart, mind and soul, I am delivered I am #STILLSTANDING,” she said.

Ellis has a number of very special guests scheduled to share the story of God’s power and glory at the March 11 Faith Celebration and Book Signing, including Mistress of Ceremony Tamyra Kelly, Eric Coates and the Greater Progressive Baptist Church Choir, Kendall Gaston and special guest Pastor Marcellus Barnes.

For more information, call Greater Progressive Baptist Church at (260) 744-6235.

Category: Books & Literature, Local, Spiritual Matters