Sin killed; love saved

By the Rev. Charles Jemison

The people need to turn back to God.

“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear form heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”—2 Chronicles 7:14

People need God in their lives. To save them. The law is good but you need God to save you.

These are for your need:

• God

• Jesus

• The church

• The preacher

“And he said uno them, ‘Go ye into all the world, and preach to them the gospel to every creature.”—Mark 16:15

“He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be damned.”—Mark 16:16

Love does not kill—it saves. Sin kills. Go back to God. He will stop the killing in the community. It takes God to make love in this world. When we as people love God, God will love everyon because he is love. He will keep you at all timess—day and night—because is love.

We as peopple are going backwards from the love of God. This is God’s world.

“Beloved, let us love one another, for love is of God; and everyone who loves is born of God and knows God.”—1 John 4:7

“He who does not love does not know God, for God is love.”—1 John 4:8

“In this is love, not that we loved God, but that He loved us and sent His Son to be the propitiation for our sins.”—1 John 4:10

“If someone says, ‘I love God,’ and hates his brother, he is a liar; for he who does not love his brother whom he has seen, how can he love God whom he has not seen?”—1 John 4:20

“For this is the love of God, that we keep His commandments. And His commandments are not burdensome.”—1 John 5:3

Hate is a sin.

“There is a sin unto death.”—1 John 5:16

Fathers and mothers, if you want your sons and daughters saved, you need to turn back to God with them by going to church. The world of the Lord says:

“And how shall they hear without a preacher?”—Romans 10:14

“Train up a child in the way he should go and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”—Proverbs 22:6

That’s why there is so much killing. There is no God in their lives. Go back to Godd and church. Hear the preacher. God called the preacher for you.

“And you, fathers, do not provoke your children to wrath, but bring them up in the training and admonition of the Lord.”—Ephesians 6:4

“And Jesus came and spoke to them, saying, ‘All authority has been given to Me in heaven and on earth. Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age.’ Amen.”—Matthew 28:18-20

