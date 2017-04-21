Rightly dividing the word of truth

By Brother Jackie E. Wall

With the authority and approval of Bishop Joe Swanson

PRAISE YAHWEH!

Brothers and Sisters, I pray for your understanding about two separate events: The Last Supper before the crucifixion of Yahshua and The Passover Feast Days. Below I will put forth the truth concerning both. It is very important that we all understand what took place at these most Holy memorials. It all started when Yahweh thru his Prophet Mosheh (Moses) took the slaves out of Egypt. Mosheh is pronounced Mo-shay. Mosheh instructed the people to kill a lamb for each family and put its blood on the top and sides of their door posts. This was to ward off the death malek (angel) that would pass over that night and kill the first born male of both man and animal even those of the ruling class. This memorial was and is to be done for all generations forever.

The memorial or the communion of Yahshua was to take place before the crucifixion at the same time as the killing of the lambs. He would be our sacrificial lamb to be killed before the feast that would be started on the evening of his crucifixion and last for 7 consecutive days. So we must take care and not have him crucified as the feast days are in progress. They must be kept separate, because they truly are separate.

I want you all to know that if mankind can rightly divide the truth, then he can also wrongly divide it. This is your understanding.

Mattithyah 26:17 from the Book of Yahweh states: “Now before the feast of unleavened bread, the disciples came to Yahshua, and asked him; where do you want us to make preparations for your own to eat the Passover?” (They will eat, not him.) Notice this is before the first day of the Feast.

Matthew 26:17 from the King James Version states: “Now on the first day of the feast of unleavened bread, the disciples came to Jesus, saying unto him, Where wilt thou that we prepare for thee to eat the Passover?” (The first day of the feast would be Thursday, the High Day Sabbath.) This is wrong for he would be crucified before Thursday.

Yahchanan Mark 14:12 from the Book of Yahweh states: “Now before the day of unleavened bread when they kill the Passover lambs, His disciples said to him; Where do You want us to go and prepare, that Your own may eat the Passover?” (They will eat, not him. His own are his disciples.)

Mark 14:12 from the King James Version states: “And the first day of unleavened bread, when they killed the Passover, his disciples said unto him, Where wilt thou that we go and prepare that thou mayest eat the Passover?” (he would be crucified and buried before passsover.)

Yahchanan Mark 14:14 from the Book of Yahweh states: “And wherever he enters, say to the owner of the house; The Teacher says: Where is My guest room in which My disciples may eat the Passover together?” This upper room is where they would all eat the Last Supper or communion but not the Passover meal. This Last Supper would take place Tuesday early evening before his arrest. Also, this upper room is the very same room where the Day of Pentecost would take place fifty days later.

Mark 14:14 from the King James Version states: “And wheresoever he shall go in, say ye to the goodman of the house, The Master saith, Where is the guestchamber, where I shall eat the Passover with my disciples?” Can you see any difference?

Luke 22:7 from the Book of Yahweh states: “ The day of Unleavened Bread was coming up next, upon which the Passover lamb must be sacrificed.” This does not say the lamb will be killed on this day.

Luke 22:7 from the King James Version states: “Then came the day of unleavened bread, when the Passover must be killed.” This would be killing them a day late for it has to be done on the preparation day which would have been Wednesday.

Luke 22:11 from the Book of Yahweh states: “Then you will say to the owner of that house: The Teacher says to you, Where is the guest room where My disciples may eat the Passover together?”

Luke 22:11 from the King James Version state: “And ye shall say unto the goodman of the house, The Master saith unto the, Where is the guestchamber, where I shall eat the Passover with my disciples?” I am showing the different scriptures that essentially are the same. They were booking this room for the Passover, Thursday the first day of the Feast of Unleavened Bread.

Exodus 12:17 from the Book of Yahweh states: “ And you must observe the Feast of Unleavened Bread, for it was on this very day that I brought your divisions out of Egypt; therefore, you shall observe this day throughout your generations by an ordinance forever.” 12:18—“In the First Moon, on the Fourteenth Day of the Moon at evening, you must eat unleavened bread until the Twenty-First day of the Moon at evening.” This first Moon of Abib is the month of April.

Exodus 12:17 & 18 in the King James Version are very similar if you want to compare. You must realize that all events commence at 6:00 PM or sunset. Therefore he had to be crucified before 6:00 PM on Wednesday the 14th because after 6:00 PM the Feast of the Passover would start on Thursday, the High Day Sabbath. The following day, Friday, would be the preparation day for the 7th day Sabbath of Saturday.

Leviticus 23: 5 from the Book of Yahweh states: “On the Fourteenth of the First Moon, between the two evenings, Yahweh’s Passover Sacrifice is to be killed.” 23:6 “And on the Fifteenth Day of the same Moon is the Feast of Unleavened Bread to Yahweh; seven days you must eat unleavened bread.”

Yahchanan Mark 16:1 from the Book of Yahweh states: “And when the Passover Sabbath was past, Miriam Magdalene, and Miriam the mother of Yaaqob, and Salome, bought sweet spices that they might go and anoint Him.” (Do you see that they bought spices on the preparation day, Friday, before the 7th day Sabbath. He could not have been crucified on Friday while they are out shopping for spices for he was already in the tomb two days before.)

Numbers 28:16 from the Book of Yahweh states: “ On the Fourteenth Day of the First Moon, between the two evenings, Yahweh’s Passover lamb is to be sacrificed;” 28:17 “And on the Fifteenth Day of this Moon is the Feast: unleavened bread must be eaten for seven days.” The 14th is Wednesday between 3:00 PM and 6:00 PM is referred to as the two evenings. The 15th starts at 6:00 PM and is the High Day Sabbath of Passover. The first moon is the month of April.

Yahchanan 19:31 from the Book of Yahweh states: “Now because it was the Preparation Day, and since the Yahdaim did not want to have the bodies left on the stake during the Sabbath: for that Sabbath was a High Feast Day; they asked Pilate to have their legs broken, so they might be taken away.”

Again, this Preparation Day was Wednesday and the High Feast Day would be the Passover of Thursday. Do not confuse this High Day Sabbath with the weekly Sabbath of Saturday. You must count forward 7 days that we are commanded to eat unleavened bread, starting at 6:00 PM or sunset of Wednesday which starts Thursday. So the 24 hours of Thursday, 24 hours of Friday, 24 hours of Saturday, 24 hours of Sunday, 24 hours of Monday, 24 hours of Tuesday, 24 hours of Wednesday ending at 6:00 PM or sunset will make up the 7 days of the Feast of the Passover.

Numbers 28:25 from the Book of Yahweh states: “And on the seventh day of the Feast of Unleavened Bread you shall have a holy convocation. You shall do no regular, customary work.” (This is also commanded for the 7th day weekly Sabbath.)

In the old days no feast or a Sabbath was started without first having a preparation day. This was and is still done because buying or selling on such days were forbidden.

Do not confuse Yahshua’s Memorial which was the night before his crucifixion. His Memorial or communion is when they were in the upper room that the disciples had procured for this purpose. This is in effect the Last Supper and in no way has any part in the Passover Feast days except to say that Yahshua was like or in place of the Passover Lamb.

Mattithyah 26:1 from the Book of Yahweh states: “When Yahshua had finished all these sayings, He said to His disciples:” 26:2 “You know that after two days the Passover is celebrated as a Feast, but the Son of Man is betrayed before ; prior to this Feast, to be sacrificed.”

Do you all see that this time that he is speaking of is late Tuesday or after 6:00 PM starting Wednesday? The disciples would go that day (Tuesday) and book the room, get whatever they would need, and have their last supper, not the Passover. After sunset that night would start the preparation day and it was the day of the crucifixion, Wednesday. Our Savior would not eat bread or drink wine with them until he would do so with them in the kingdom of Yahweh. This is when he returns at the end time. This is all explained quit clearly in Mattithyah 26:26 to 29.

Mattithyah 12:39 states in the Book of Yahweh states: “So he answered , and said to them: An evil adulterous generation seeks after a sign, and no sign will be given to it except the sign of the prophet Yahnah:” 12:40 “For as Yahnah was three days and three nights in the belly of the great fish, so will the Son of Man be three days and three nights in the heart of the earth.”

If we consider just how exact Yahweh is in all that he does, we will all see that when Yahshua said that he would be as Yahnah(Jonah) 3 days and 3 nights in the earth. Then we will all see that in order for him to rise between 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM or before sunset on Saturday Sabbath. Then he would have most certainly been crucified on Wednesday between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. or before sunset. Keep in mind he did not rise on Sunday, a pagan holiday. He was crucified at the exact time that the Passover lambs were being killed. This was done in accordance with Yahweh precepts. We can all count well enough to get to three. He told us that this would be proof of who he was as stated in Mattithyah 16:4, Luke 11:30, Luke 18:33, and Yahchanan Mark 9:31.

The above scriptures are saying that if man destroys this building it will be raised up in three days. This building is Yahshua’s body. Is he not the corner stone that the builders rejected? The builders are the rest of mankind trying to build a place for themselves in the House of Yahweh. But doing so without the full knowledge of who and what he is, is futile.

There is a very great mystery about these two events, the communion and the Passover. Most ministers and even doctors of divinity become confused about it through studying the KJV concerning these two events. You must understand that the House of Yahweh and the Book of Yahweh is the only true scriptures. It was the first and only religion inspired by our Father Yahweh. All other religions are derived from that. And I am not afraid to use his holy name as it is used in scripture. Until you get the full knowledge and understanding you will always be in the dark. You will always be without the full light of the truth about the Father and Son.

II Timayah 3:7 from the Book of Yahweh states: “Always learning, but never able to come to the knowledge of the truth.”

Hebrews 5:12 from the Book of Yahweh states: “For indeed, though by this time you ought to be teachers, you have need that someone teach you again the elementary principles of Yahweh’s word; and have become those who have need of milk, and not of strong meat.”

II Timayah 2:15 from the Book of Yahweh states: “Study to show yourself approved to Yahweh; a workman who does not need to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth; the Law and the Prophets.”

Yahweh’s statutes are very strict and must be followed to the very letter. If not done correctly they should not be done at all for you are not to add to or take anything away from his Holy scriptures.

Revelations 22:18 from the Book of Yahweh states: “For I testify to everyone who hears the words of the prophecy of this Book: If any man will add to these things, Yahweh will add to him the plagues that are written in this Book:” 22:19 “And if any man will take away from the words of the Book of this prophecy, Yahweh will take away his part out of The Book of Life, and out of the holy city, and from the things which are written in this Book.” The KJV states the same, so be very careful do not take this lightly.

NEWS FLASH! Taking the True Names of Yahweh and Yahshua as they are written here from the scriptures, adding false title names in place of the true names, and changing the spelling of the true names are taking away and adding to the scriptures. This must not be done!

In the history of mankind there is nothing more important than the life, death, and resurrection of our Yahshua Messiah. This event must not be confused with any other. Our creator, Father Yahweh, put himself on this earth among men in the earthly form of Yahshua. It does us all no honor to know that he only lasted for 33 years. Yahshua came in the Father’s name and most all people are afraid to say the names or acknowledge them. You must all come to this full knowledge.

Timayah 2:3 from the Book of Yahweh states: “For this is right and acceptable in the sight of Yahweh our Savior,” 2:4 “Who wants all men to be saved, and to come to the full knowledge of the truth,” 2:5 “For One is Yahweh; and One Mediator between Yahweh and men; the Man Yahshua Messiah,” 2:6 “Who gave Himself as a ransom for all, to be testified of in the proper time.”

I have shown you the oneness of Yahweh and Yahshua, this is the truth. You will have to deal with it.

I pray that Yahweh blesses you with the understanding.

Brother Jackie Wall is Doorkeepr for the Greater Living House of Yahweh under the leadership of Bishop Joe Swanson.

Category: Spiritual Matters