Reflections on the election

By the Rev. Bill McGill

Special to Frost Illustrated

“Is there no balm in Gilead? Is there no physician there?”—Jeremiah 8:22

Next to dealing with the residue from my childhood molestation and 16 months of criminal incarceration, nothing has been more painful and traumatic for me than the last 90 days of transition and rehabilitation. In late October I suffered a concussion after turning awkwardly headfirst into a steel beam supporting the canopy at our church. Little did I know then, that this concussion would serve as preparation for our nation’s civil disruption. November 9, 2016 was already looming as my 60th year of physical existence, but I had no idea that it would also present me with a president-elect who had been a leader in the sitting president’s racial resistance. Surely the America I thought I knew, would not support a candidate who openly espoused such a hate-filled view. He was a vocal and viral “birther,” who believed our president’s citizenship needed a researcher. There was no possible path for him to win, because I believed our nation’s commitment to continued racial progress was not that thin. Even for those ludicrous enough to believe that we now lived in a “post-racial America”, there was no way we would turn the keys of our country over to an individual with such demonstrated evidence of immorality and hysteria. Well, the America I thought I knew is no longer in view, and it’s becoming categorically clear that many of us exaggerated how much our nation really grew.

Yes, there has been undeniable progress but we are nowhere near the end of the process. In fact, if we measured our social philosophy by the standards of our technology, then one could reasonably assume that our claims of success are based on mythology. The author of these words may remain in dispute, but their principles are something we would do well to recruit:

“The paradox of our time in history is that we have taller buildings but shorter tempers; wider freeways but narrower viewpoints. We have more degrees but less sense, more knowledge but less judgement, more experts yet more problems, more medicine but less wellness. We have multiplied our possessions but reduced our values. We’ve learned how to make a living but not a life. We’ve added years to life, not life to years. We’ve been all the way to the moon and back, but have trouble crossing the street to meet the new neighbor. We’ve conquered outer space, but not inner space; we’ve done larger things but not better things. We’ve cleaned up the air, but polluted our soul; we’ve split the atom, but not our prejudice.”

As one who has a more than 40-year documented and demonstrated passion for racial cohesion, I must admit to growing both weary and leery from this extended battle season. In August, we will mark 50 years since Dr. King spoke these haunting words of inquiry:

“Now, in order to answer the question, ‘Where do we go from here?’ which is our theme, we must first honestly recognize where we are now.”

We must stop placating ourselves with inaccurate assessments, and start working on the hard truths that have fostered years of unhealthy resentments. We need more than casual conversations, we need structural and institutional confrontations. Allow me to close with an observation about the movie “Hidden Figures” that on the surface may sound critical, but I assure you it is sincerely designed to be helpful and analytical. Think of the movie as a culturally specific remix of 1983’s “The Right Stuff”, which in a 1996 interview John Glenn gave pointed remarks to rebuff. He didn’t think the film “accurately reflected the people involved in the Mercury program, including me.” He didn’t think the movie was terrific but didn’t use the moment to be racially specific. So, in the new film he extends his hand to the “colored computers” band, but in truth it takes from 1962 to 2010 for him to make a historically accurate stand. For equality to get on our nation’s deck, it’s going to require more of us to courageously stick out our neck.

The Rev. Bill McGill is senior pastor of Imani Baptist Temple in Fort Wayne.

