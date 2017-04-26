Questa announces scholarship opportunites

Applications available online for Roy and Dodez Scholarships

FORT WAYNE—Questa Education Foundation is announcing two different scholarship opportunities with applications starting May 15, 2017 for regional nursing students and also for Indiana students attending Dartmouth College.

Questa Education Foundation administers the Virgil J & Mildred C Roy “Nursing” scholarship for Northeast Indiana students seeking a BSN degree at either IPFW or University of Saint Francis. Priority is given to students in their junior and senior year of their degree program.

Questa administers the Edward C. Dodez Scholarship for Dartmouth students which is awarded annually to undergraduate students from Indiana who choose to attend Dartmouth College in New Hampshire.

Applications for both the Roy and Dodez scholarships are available online May 15th through June 30, 2017 at www.questafoundation.org.

Local support is essential for helping increase the access to continued education and preparation for employment in our communities. Questa Education Foundation is a local non-profit serving Northeast Indiana and is dedicated to increasing access to education beyond high school, completion with reduced debt and retention of talent in our region.

For more information on Questa Education Foundation programs and completing the application visit our website at: www.questafoundation.org

