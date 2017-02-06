Police seek ‘older’ bank robber

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 11:40 a.m., Jan. 31, the PNC Bank located at 3901 E. Street was robbed.

The suspect entered the bank, approached the teller and demanded cash. He was given an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the area on foot. No weapon was displayed during the robbery. A K9 track was attempted but was not successful.

The suspect is described as an “older” adult black male, approximately 6’ tall, wearing a read baseball cap with a Nike Swoosh log and Nike lettering on the front, a dark coat, blue button down shirt with a white tee-shirt underneath, a blue denim jeans and prescription glasses.

Anyone that might recognize this suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP (436-7867). This incident is under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Bank Robbery Task Force.

Related

Category: Crime & Safety, Local