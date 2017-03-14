Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death on Wiebke Street

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 9:19 a.m., March 11, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a home in the 400 block of Wiebke Street to assist paramedics with an unconscious person. Upon arrival, police and medics located a deceased adult male inside this home.

Initial information indicates a resident came downstairs, and located the male unconscious, and immediately called 911. This death is being considered suspicious, as investigators are working to determine how and when the male died, and whether foul play was involved.

As is standard with death investigations, investigators went going door to door, checking if neighbors have any information to contribute, and crime scene personnel are searching for any evidence that may exist.

The cause and manner of death, as well as the identification of the deceased, will be released by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, The Allen County Coroner’s Office and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

