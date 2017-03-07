Pedestrian killed on Reed Road

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 6:30 a.m., March 2, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the report of a pedestrian accident on Reed Road at Heatherwind Drive. Once on scene they found an unresponsive adult male down in the middle of the roadway.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was determined to be in critical condition. Physicians later pronounced the victim, later identified as 48-year-old Daniel Matthew Baliles, deceased.

FACT Team investigators have indicated that the motorist was north bound on Reed Road approaching the intersection when the victim, who was attempting to cross the road to get to the Citilink bus stop, walked into the motorists path of travel. It does not appear at this time that alcohol or drugs will be a factor in this incident.

This incident is under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, The Allen County Coroner’s office and the Allen County Prosecutor’s office.

Category: Crime & Safety, Local