Pedestrian killed on N. Coliseum Boulevard

FORT WAYNE—At 11:34 p.m., April 1, the Fort Wayne Police Department received a report of an injury accident involving a pedestrian at the intersection of N. Coliseum Boulevard and Columbia Avenue.

Officers arrived and found an adult male lying in the northbound lanes of N. Coliseum Boulevard, who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. The man, later identified as 53-year-old Larry Herron, initially was determined to be in critical condition, but was later pronounced deceased by paramedics.

Initial information indicates Herron was eastbound on foot, attempting to cross N. Coliseum Blvd at Columbia Ave. As the male was crossing, he was struck by a vehicle that was northbound on N. Coliseum Boulevard, which sent him into the air and into the pathway of another vehicle that was also northbound on N. Coliseum Boulevard, causing this second vehicle to also strike him. The first vehicle fled the scene and the second vehicle remained to speak with investigators.

Investigators processed the scene for evidence. Numerous businesses line this portion of N. Coliseum Boulevard, so investigators are hoping that surveillance footage exists that captured the incident, including the vehicle that fled. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

