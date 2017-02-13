PBS39, Indiana Tech, African/African-American Historical Society to present sneak preview of ‘Africa’s Great Civilizations’

FORT WAYNE—On Feb. 18, PBS39, Indiana Tech and the African/African-American Historical Society/Museum of Allen County are scheduled to team up to present a sneak preview screening of the first hour of the upcoming PBS miniseries presentation, Africa’s Great Civilizations.

This preview screening of the miniseries’ first hour, “Origins,” is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. in the Magee-O’Connor Theatre in Andorfer Commons at Indiana Tech, 1600 East Washington Boulevard in Fort Wayne. Immediately after the screening, a presentation and discussion of the series will be led by Dr. John Aden, executive director of the African/African American Historical Society Museum of Allen County. Dr. Aden holds a doctorate in History from Indiana University—Bloomington, with a focus on Africa and a second field in Chinese history. He is a former Fulbright Fellow to the Republic of Mali (West Africa), Eli Lilly Teaching Fellow, Asian Studies Development Fellow and CIC Minority Graduate Research Fellow.

Admission is free and seating will be available on a first-come, first served basis.

“Africa’s Great Civilizations” is a new six-part series from Henry Louis Gates Jr., that takes a new look at the history of Africa, from the birth of humankind to the dawn of the 20th century. This is a breathtaking and personal journey through two hundred thousand years of history, from the origins, on the African continent, of art, writing and civilization itself, through the millennia in which Africa and Africans shaped not only their own rich civilizations, but also the wider world.

“Professor Gates travels the length and breadth of Africa to chronicle the continent’s history from a firmly African perspective. His journey takes him from the city of Great Zimbabwe, to the pyramids of Meroe, and the spectacular rock-hewn churches of Lalibela in Ethiopia.

The epic story that he tells is full of surprises and unexpected connections, helping people to appreciate the collective and individual genius of Africans who, across thousands of years, built civilizations and empires, fought wars, established great cities, furthered and spread learning, and created some of the most sublime art and architecture in human history.

Locally, the premiere of “Africa’s Great Civilizations” is scheduled to take place on PBS39’s channel 39.1 at 9 p.m., Feb. 27, with the first two parts of the series—“Origins” and “The Cross and the Crescent”—airing that night. Parts three and four—“Empires of Gold” and “Cities”—are scheduled to air in succession at 9 p.m., March 1 and the final two episodes, “The Atlantic Age” and “Commerce and the Clash of Civilizations” are set to air in succession on March 2 on channel 39.1.

The African / African American Historical Society & Museum of Allen County (AAAHSM, pronounced “Awesome”) is a nonprofit organization formed to preserve African & African American histories and cultures through collections and programs that promote scholarly research and public use. Its museum is located at 436 E. Douglas Ave. in Fort Wayne, Indiana. An Arts United affiliate, the museum houses the city’s largest public collection of African art.

Indiana Tech was founded as a small engineering college for men in 1930. Located at 1600 East Washington Blvd. in Fort Wayne, it has since transformed over the years into a comprehensive university with a wide range of academic programs for men and women of all ages. Indiana Tech now offers classes at campuses throughout Indiana and Kentucky with additional worldwide attendance through online programs.

WFWA/PBS39 is the northeast Indiana region’s only public television station and its sole locally owned-and-operated television station. It broadcasts daily over four channels: PBS39/Channel 39.1; PBSKids 39/Channel 39.2; CreateTV/Channel 39.3 and 39 Explore/Channel 39.4.

