One dead, another serious in parking lot shooting

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 3:01 a.m., Oct. 15, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were in the area of Lafayette Street and McKinnie Avenue when they heard gunshots coming from a parking lot on the west side of the 4200 block of S. Clinton Street.

Officers checked the lot and located an adult male and adult female suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The woman, later identified as 33 year old Kayla Danielle Anderson, was initially determined to be in serious condition, and the man was initially determined to be in critical condition. Both were taken to a local hospital where the woman remains in serious condition; the man was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives are still trying to determine what led to the shooting. Investigators will be searching for and interviewing any witnesses.

Crime scene units processed the scene, searched for and collected any evidence. Detectives also will be checking area businesses for any surveillance footage.

There is no suspect information available, and the relationship between the victims is also currently unknown.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police. The identity of the deceased, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

This investigation remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and Allen County Coroner’s Office.

Related

Category: Crime & Safety, Local