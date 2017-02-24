On My Way Pre-K builds for adulthood

By Tiffany Bailey

Vice President of Community Impact

United Way of Allen County

What would you like your child to be as an adult?

Successful, of course: financially stable, employed, caring well for their family, contributing to their community in a meaningful way.

Building that adult starts in childhood, said Greta McKinney, the director of the Martin Luther King Montessori School on Fort Wayne’s southeast side.

Now is the time to make sure your child is ready to become that adult.

Enrollment in the state’s pre-K pilot funding program, On My Way Pre-K continues now through March 31 for the 2017-2018 school year. The program is free to qualifying families who have a child that will be 4 years old by Aug. 1.

Allen County is one of five counties funded through the pilot program, and McKinney’s MLK Montessori School is one of 44 high-quality On My Way Pre-K-approved providers in the county.

Miss Robin Clemens’ classroom at MLK Montessori is bright and open. Fish tanks along the windows house a family of newly-housed baby fish. Valentine’s Day artwork is stacked up by the cubbies holding the children’s coats and backpacks.

This particular morning, the class of 3-, 4-, and 5-year olds squeeze together around the carpet, listening to a story about Clifford the Big Red Dog.

After that, there are observations about the weather, some counting using the days of the month, and then discussion about the letter “O.”

Each child has brought in a bag containing something from home that begins with “O” or has an “O” in it.

After getting some wiggles out, the group disperses for free work time. Some read books, others do math problems, still more build with blocks.

They explore where their curiosity takes them.

That’s part of the Montessori program, but should be part of any high-quality childcare or preschool program anywhere. And your child can have access to it.

Children learn with all their senses, McKinney said.

They must also develop critical thinking skills, learning how to find the answers in their own knowledge, and develop a love of learning.

The children that sit around the carpet square in Miss Robin’s classroom next school year will be making decisions as full-fledged adults in 2032.

Early studies of children participating in the On My Way Pre-K program show that these students gained educational skills from fall to spring at a faster rate than their peers. These skills include language comprehension and a reduction in behavior problems

And for families that were able to enroll their children, about half said they were able to increase their hours at work or school, and more than 30 percent said they were able to secure new employment.

“You want to invest in a good quality program that helps them reach those adult levels,” McKinney said. “You have to invest in your kids, plain and simple.”

To receive an application for On My Way Pre-K for your child, call the 2-1-1 or visit www.onmywayprek.org.

