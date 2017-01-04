Obituraries: January 4-10, 2017 Edition

Alice Mae Minniefield, 81, of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, December 16, 2016 at New Haven Genesis Healthcare at 4:05 am. She was born August 16, 1935 in Fort Wayne to the late Eugene and Claudia (Buggs) Blevins. She retired in 2000, after 38 years, from the Fort Wayne State Developmental Center as a recreational therapist. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Paul (Boogie) Minniefield Jr. of Fort Wayne; sons, Kevin Minniefield of Indianapolis, Indiana; Tracey Minniefield of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Barry Minniefield of Palm Springs, California; 13 grandchildren; and many great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Derrick Blevins of Dayton, Ohio and Paul Minniefield, lll of Fort Wayne, Indiana; daughter, Michelle Minniefield McNeal of Fort Wayne, Indiana; her brother, Jim Blevins of Los Angeles, California; grandson, Tevin Minniefield of Los Angeles, California; and great granddaughter, Alexus Coleman of Atlanta, Georgia. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in August of 2017. Please visit www.greenlawnmpfh.com for updates or to leave condolences.

Related

Category: Local, Obituaries, Spiritual Matters