Obituaries: October 25-November 7, 2017 Edition

| October 25, 2017
JAMES JARREAU "DRO" WILLIAMS SR., 31, departed this life on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.

STEPHEN MEG’HELL MARKIS ROWE SR. departed this life at the age of 39 on September 28, 2017 in Killeen, Texas.

TOM L. JONES, 79, he passed away on October 15, 2017.

OTTO ERBY JR. departed this life on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at his residence at the age of 48.

MARIAN ELIZABETH (TOWNSEND) OLDHAM departed this earthly life on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

ALVESTER GREGORY departed this life on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

OLA MAE WALLACE-POWELL passed away on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

ROBBIE T. HOLLIDAY

ROBBIE T. HOLLIDAY, 89, passed away Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. Born in Como, Mississippi, Robbie was the daughter of the late Willie and Bertha Townsend. Robbie was a nursing assistant with Courtland Rehabilitation Center for over 20 years prior to her retirement. She enjoyed being outdoors working in her yard. She also enjoyed knitting, sewing, cooking, but most of all spending time with her family. Surviving are her children, Rubbie Holiday and Marvin (Bethany) Holiday, both of Fort Wayne, DeLoice Holliday of Bloomington, Yvonne Holliday, Barbara Holliday, Hattie Roberson, Sandra (Larry) Holliday, Geraldine Holliday, and Susan (Sherwin) Holliday, all of Fort Wayne; 28 grandchildren; 46 great-great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Willie Brown of Fort Wayne, Lillian Adams of Helena, Ark., and Ernestine (Jessie) Wilbourn-Webster of Memphis, Tenn. Robbie was preceded in death by her children, Gene Kelley Blake and Diann Holliday; and siblings, Costie Burton, Willie Franklin, Dorothy Pride, and Ella Mae Jones. Service was Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., with burial in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne.

