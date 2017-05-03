Obituaries: May 3-9, 2017 Edition

| May 3, 2017
Allen DeWayne Bolton Jr., 38, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

James Deleon

r, 37, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2017. Born Aug. 11, 1979, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late James Deleon and Carola Torrez. Surviving are his children, James T. Deleon Jr., Reece Talbot and Aleana Branigan; brother, Angel Sanchez-Deleon; stepmother, Alice Sanchez; aunt Lyd and uncle Joe; several aunts and uncles; and many other loving friends and family members. He was also preceded in death by his grandmother, Manuela Deleon. Funeral service was Saturday, April 29, 2017, at D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Arrangements were by D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home.

Cameron Ray Macon, 53, formerly of Fort Wayne, went fishing in Heaven on Monday, April 3, 2017 in Florida.

George W. Chambers-Henderson, 58, of Fort Wayne, departed this life on Friday, April 14, 2017.

Lucille L. Portee, 52, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2017, at her home with her loved ones by her side.

Mike Amos, 58, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2017.

Ethel Poindexter-Massey, 90, of Fort Wayne, departed this life on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

