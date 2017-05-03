Obituaries: May 3-9, 2017 Edition

r, 37, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2017. Born Aug. 11, 1979, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late James Deleon and Carola Torrez. Surviving are his children, James T. Deleon Jr., Reece Talbot and Aleana Branigan; brother, Angel Sanchez-Deleon; stepmother, Alice Sanchez; aunt Lyd and uncle Joe; several aunts and uncles; and many other loving friends and family members. He was also preceded in death by his grandmother, Manuela Deleon. Funeral service was Saturday, April 29, 2017, at D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Arrangements were by D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home.

