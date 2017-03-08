Obituaries: March 8-14, 2017 Edition

| March 8, 2017
Josie B. Phifer, 69, of Fort Wayne, received her wings on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, surrounded by her loving family.

Ernestine Lymon, 65, of Fort Wayne, departed this life on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.

Flora B. Oldham, 58, of Fort Wayne, passed on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.

Mannie L. Douglas, of Fort Wayne, made her transition on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, surrounded by her loved ones.

Tawonda Bright, 40 passed on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.

