Obituaries: March 29-April 4, 2017 Edition

Anthony A. “Tony” Jefferson, 61, of Muncie passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at his home.
Flora B. Oldham, 58, of Fort Wayne, passed on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.
Ernestine Lymon, 65, of Fort Wayne, departed this life on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.
Foster Doughty, 71, died March 19, 2017.
Elaine Margaret Snyder, 62, passed away March 14, 2017.
Betty Jane McKissack, 56, departed this life March 18, 2017.
