Obituaries: March 22-28, 2017 Edition

Dr. Laliene Baker, departed this life on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at Covington Manor Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was born on March 7, 1929 in Fort Wayne. Dr. Baker served the Fort Wayne community as a podiatrist until her health began to decline. She was a faithful member of Turner Chapel AME Church where she served as a Trustee for many years. Surviving are her brothers, Neal and Malford Baker; and a sister, Hattie Sterling; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial service was Saturday, March 18, 2017, at Turner Chapel AME Church. Arrangements were by Ellis Funeral Home.www.ellisfh.com

Category: Obituaries, Spiritual Matters