Obituaries: March 22-28, 2017 Edition

| March 22, 2017

Dr. Laliene BakerDr. Laliene Baker, departed this life on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at Covington Manor Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was born on March 7, 1929 in Fort Wayne. Dr. Baker served the Fort Wayne community as a podiatrist until her health began to decline. She was a faithful member of Turner Chapel AME Church where she served as a Trustee for many years. Surviving are her brothers, Neal and Malford Baker; and a sister, Hattie Sterling; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial service was Saturday, March 18, 2017, at Turner Chapel AME Church. Arrangements were by Ellis Funeral Home.www.ellisfh.com

Marva Louise Grady, 68, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.

Marva Louise Grady, 68, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.

Ell Futrel, 96, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at Lutheran Hospital.

Ell Futrel, 96, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at Lutheran Hospital.

Tags: , , , , ,

Category: Obituaries, Spiritual Matters

About the Author ()

Frost Illustrated is Fort Wayne's oldest weekly newspaper. Your Independent Voice in the Community, featuring news & views of African Americans since 1968.

Comments are closed.

«