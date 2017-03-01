Obituaries: March 1-7, 2017 Edition

| March 1, 2017
Terence Lee Quarles, 57 of Conway, S.C., died on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 after a lengthy illness.

Annie Mae Kinnie, 86, passed peacefully on the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Hospice Care.

Mary F. Key, 88, passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 at Grey stone Health & Rehabilitation Center.

