Obituaries: March 1-7, 2017 Edition

Terence Lee Quarles, 57 of Conway, S.C., died on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 after a lengthy illness.
Annie Mae Kinnie, 86, passed peacefully on the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Hospice Care.
Mary F. Key, 88, passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 at Grey stone Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Related
Tags: Annie Mae Kinnie, fort wayne, frost illustrated, Mary F. Key, obituaries, Terence Lee Quarles
Category: Obituaries, Spiritual Matters
Frost Illustrated is Fort Wayne's oldest weekly newspaper. Your Independent Voice in the Community, featuring news & views of African Americans since 1968.