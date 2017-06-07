Obituaries: June 7-13 Edition

FRED COX, 74, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2017, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home, surrounded by his loving family after struggling with kidney disease. Funeral service was 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2017, at Imani Baptist Temple, 2920 Indiana Ave. Arrangements were by Carmichael Funeral Service.

BENJAMIN “BEN” ARINZECHUKWU NDUBUISI, 60, passed away on Monday May 15 2017, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born in Nigeria on March 11 1957, Ben was the fifth son of the late Godfrey and Violet Ndubuisi Odogbo—both of Nnewi, Nigeria. Ben had his primary and high school education in Nigeria before proceeding to the U.S.A. for further education. He graduated from Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne (IUPU) in 1985 with a Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in computer science. Ben’s first job was as a Senior Analyst at North American Van Lines while also lecturing part-time at his alma mater, IUPU, in Fort Wayne. He also worked as a Senior Computer Analyst for Superior Essex and finished his working life as a Manufacturing Engineer / Consultant at L1 Identity Solutions. He was the Founder of Memory Lane Productions Ltd and later Chi_neB LLC, an IT consulting company. Ben was academically brilliant and in his youth, he won many athletics trophies. He was the ultimate maths and technology ‘whiz kid'; a characteristic he carried over into his passion for model planes and drones. Until his death, Ben was a member of the Fort Wayne Flying Circuits, serving as a First Vice President, Contest Director and occasional head of Training and Safety. He was a Turbine Waiver holder in the Academy of Model Aeronautics. Ben was a member of the College of Immaculate Conception (CIC) Enugu, Nigeria Old Boys Association, North American branch. Ben was loved by many outside his family, especially the wonderful friends he made in Fort Wayne. He is survived by his sister, Christie Nwizu; brothers, Eddie Ndubisi and Michael Ndubisi; sister, Chika Norah Udezue; brother, Kenneth Ndubuisi; and numerous brothers, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, uncles and cousins. Funeral service was Saturday, June 3 2017, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, withburial will follow the service in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made in support of God’s work at St. Stephen’s Church, Umudim, Nnewi, Nigeria via D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Home. Arrangements were by D.O. McComb & Sons.

JUANITA NELSON, 72, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, May 25, 2017.

DAISY MAE POWERS, of Fort Wayne passed away on Monday, May 29, 2017. Born July 1, 1931, in Jeffersonville, Ga., she was the second youngest of nine children and a daughter of Columbus and Estelle Stephens. She worked at Parkview Hospital as a health care clerk and retired after 30 years of dedicated service. Surviving are her children, Opal, Daryl (Michelle) and Katrina. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; children, Sharon and Richard Jr.; and grandson, Nicholas. Service is noon Saturday, June 3, 2017, at Turner Chapel AME Church, 836 E. Jefferson Blvd., with burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements were by Ellis Funeral Home.

