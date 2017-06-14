Obituaries: June 14-20, 2017 Edition

Mrs. Nettie Ruth (Lewis) Ditaway was born on February 26, 1936 in Moundville, Alabama to Jessie James and Addie Lena (Hall) Lewis. Nettie Ruth departed this life on Saturday June 3, 2017 at 10:30 p.m. Nettie Ruth confessed her hope in Christ at an early age and joined Fairview A.M.E Church in Moundville, Alabama. The family moved to Tuscaloosa, Alabama in 1950. Nettie Ruth joined the First Community Methodist Church where she served as an Usher and choir member. She was a 1954 graduated of Industrial High School and worked many years for Ray Lee Hat Shop in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Nettie Ruth was united in holy matrimony to Richard Allen Ditaway Jr. on September 4, 1965. They were blessed with one son, Jared Allen Ditaway. In 1966, they relocated to Fort Wayne, Indiana and united with Turner Chapel A.M.E. Church under the leadership of the Rev. Hudson. She served faithfully during her membership until her failing health. She loved singing in the choir, always devoted to her faith and always willing to help. While living in Fort Wayne she worked for Fort Wayne Community Schools and retired in 2001 after 27 years. Nettie Ruth was preceded in death by her parents Jessie and Addie Lena Lewis; two brothers, Troy and Edward Lewis and step daughter-in-law, Tammie Ditaway. She leaves to cherish her memories a loving husband of 51 years, Rev. Richard A. Ditaway Jr.; a devoted son, Jared Allen Ditaway of Indianapolis, Indiana; two stepsons, Edwin Leon (Carolyn) Ditaway of Columbia, South Carolina and Terry Ditaway of Fort Wayne, Indiana; three sisters, Lois A. (Issac) Taylor and Charlena Mosley Snyder both of Tuscaloosa, Alabama and Shirley A. Johnson of Decatur, Georgia; one brother, Min. Trogers (Dorothy) Lewis of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; three aunts, Juliet DeVaughn of Los Angeles, California, Dola Bell and Gladys Hall both of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; sisters-in-law, Anna K. Lewis of Los Angeles, California, Renate Lewis of Arizona, Bertha Bates of Tuscaloosa, Alabama and Alice Harris of Prichard, Alabama; three step grandchildren, seven step great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral service was June 10, at Turner Chapel A.M.E. Church with burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Arrangements were by Ellis Funeral Home.

TYRONE LITTLE JR., infant son of Kiarra Williams and Tyrone Little of Fort Wayne, died Sunday, June 4, 2017. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne.

Related

Category: Local, Obituaries, Spiritual Matters