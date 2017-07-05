Obituaries: July 5-11, 2017 Edition

RHONDA KAY (PICKETT) PRICE was born on February 15, 1957 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. On Tuesday, June 20, 2017, she made her transition and departed this life at the age of 60. At a young age she confessed her faith in Christ and was baptized at Turner Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church. She was a graduate of Wayne High School and studied Communications at Manchester College. She worked as a reporter and weekend news anchor for WANE-TV and was previously employed by Lincoln Life Insurance Co. and WOWO radio. On April 25, 1987 she was joined in holy matrimony to John Richard Price Jr. Rhonda was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Pickett and a sister-in-law, Linda Pickett. She leaves to cherish her memory husband, John Richard Price; son, Justin D. Howell; daughter, Quinn J. (Marquise) Kinnie; mother, Betty Pickett; father, David Pickett; brother, Randall Pickett; five grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial Service was Saturday, July 1, 2017 at Turner Chapel A.M.E. Church. Arrangements were by Ellis Funeral Home.

QUINTIN D. BASKERVILLE, 22, of Fort Wayne, died Saturday, June 24, 2017.

THOMAS C. BIBE JR., 35, departed this life on Monday, June 19, 2017.

