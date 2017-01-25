Obituaries: January 25-31, 2017 Edition

Prince Craig, 71, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. Born Sept. 12, 1945, in Marion, Ala.., he was the youngest son of the late Jack and Peggy (Hawkins) Craig. Prince was employed with GE for over 33 years; from which he retired. He enjoyed hunting fishing and music. Prince had a good sense of humor and was a wonderful father, brother, and uncle. He is survived by his daughter, Sonya Woods of California; sons, Dennis and Darin Craig, both of Fort Wayne; sister, Estella Antoine of Fort Wayne; brothers, Willie (Lulu Dean) Craig of Fort Wayne and David (Mae) Craig of Chicago; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Winnie Coleman; and six siblings. Funeral service was Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at Advantage Funeral Home, 2403 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, with burial at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne.

Bobby W. Piper-Bishop, 50, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.

Debra A. Reed, 53, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.

Audrey N. Trice, 84, of Fort Wayne, departed this life on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. She is survived by her children, Christopher (Nicole) Trice, Donald Trice Jr., Marcus (Linda) Trice, Shawn Trice, and Cecilia Trice; and a host of grandchildren and other relatives. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Haven Christian Church. Arrangements were by Carmichael Funeral Service.

