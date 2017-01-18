Obituaries: January 18-24 Edition

Dorothy A. Johnson, 76, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, at the Hospice Home. Born in Jeffersonville, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Retha and Columbus Stephens Jr. She united with Turner Chapel AME Church under the leadership of the Rev. H.D. Saunders. She retired from Lutheran Hospital after 30 years of service. Surviving are her sons, Walter “Tony” Johnson and Jeff Johnson; stepchildren, TaKisha Bennett and Kimball (Luann) Black; brother, Columbus Stephens; sisters, Frances (Gene) McCrary, Bernice (James) Johnson, Josephine (Larry) Williams, and Jeanette Stephens-EL; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Walter Johnson III; son, David Johnson; and brothers, John, Jack, Wade, Richard, and Lewis. Service was Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at Turner Chapel AME Church, with burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Arrangements were by Ellis Funeral Home.

Frederick Williams, 59, passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at St. Joseph Hospital. A stellar musician, Williams was known throughout the area as a bass virtuoso, finding early inspiration in the works of Stanley Clarke before going on to create a multifaceted approach of his own, both as a player and songwriter. Service was Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at Oakridge Temple COGIC, 2802 Evans St. Arrangements were by Ellis Funeral Home.

MaDonna “Nana” Banks, 80, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at home surrounded by loved ones.

Larry James Reese, a native of Fort Wayne, Indiana went home to the Lord on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at Hospice Home at the age of 61. He was the son of the late Albert Reese Sr. and Minnie Lee Reese-Stevenson he was born on October 1, 1955. He accepted Christ at an early age at Jerusalem Baptist Church, and later moved his membership to New Covenant Worship Center. Larry attended Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) and was a graduate of Elmhurst High School Class of 1975. He will be remembered as one of Elmhurst’s strong and fearless basketball guards. He worked for Dana Corporation in Antwerp, Ohio before retiring and was co-owner of “Cut The Cake Catering” for more than 20 years. He had a passion for lending a helping hand in the community by being a relentless volunteer at Prince Chapman Academy, coaching the Metro Hollins Raiders Football Team and just being a servant to God’s people. Larry was quiet, strong in faith whom loved his wife, children, grandchildren, other family and friends. Larry is survived by his unfaltering wife of 23 years, Joyce Gaines-Reese; his children, Ebony (Brian) Scott, Larry Jones, Torrey Oliver, Cameron Belcher, Sajeh (Dawn) Richard, Ashanti (Ryan) Hill, Natasha (Trent) Myles, Tomara (Benjamin) Harvey, and Kristopher Belcher; brothers, Albert (Patricia) Reese and Richard, Will (Shirley), Kenneth (Geraldine), Robert, Duane (Vickie), and Michael Stevenson; foster brothers, Tyrone (Vickie) Woods and Raymond Lockett; sisters, Malinda and Betty Reese and Queen Esther Belcher; 37 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, other family and friends. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Terry, Raymond, Charlie (Janet) Reese and Howard Stevenson and stepfather, St. Luke Stevenson. Service was Saturday Jan.7, 2017 at New Covenant Worship Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road, 46816, with burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements were by Ellis Funeral Home.

Related

Category: Local, Obituaries, Spiritual Matters