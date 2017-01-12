Obituaries: January 11-17 Edition

Larry James Reese, 61 a native of Fort Wayne, Indi., went to the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 at Hospice Home. Born on Oct. 1, 1955, ,he was a son of the late Albert Reese, Sr. and Minnie Lee Reese-Stevenson. He accepted Christ at an early age at Jerusalem Baptist Church, and later moved his membership to New Covenant Worship Center. Larry attended FWCS and was a graduate Elmhurst High School Class of 1975. He will be remembered as one of Elmhurst’s strong and fearless basketball guards. He worked for Dana Corp. in Antwerp, Ohio before retiring, and was co-owner of Cut The Cake Catering for over 20 years. He had a passion for lending a helping hand in the community by being a relentless volunteer at Prince Chapman Academy, coaching the Metro Hollins Raiders Football Team and just being a servant to God’s people. Larry was quiet, strong in faith whom loved his wife, family and friends. Larry is survived by his unfaltering wife of 23 years, Joyce Gaines-Reese; his children, Ebony (Brian) Scott, Larry Jones, Torrey Oliver, Cameron Belcher, Sajeh (Dawn) Richard, Ashanti (Ryan) Hill, Natasha (Trent) Myles, Tomara (Benjamin) Harvey, and Kristopher Belcher; brothers, Albert (Patricia) Reese and Richard, Will (Shirley), Kenneth (Geraldine), Robert, Duane (Vickie), and Michael Stevenson; foster brothers, Tyrone Woods and Raymond Lockett; sisters, Malinda and Betty Reese and Queen Esther Belcher; 37 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, other family and friends. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Terry, Raymond, Charlie (Janet) Reese and Howard Stevenson; and step-father, St. Luke Stevenson. Service was Saturday Jan.7, 2017 at New Covenant Worship Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road., with burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements were by Ellis Funeral Home.

Related

Category: Local, Obituaries, Spiritual Matters, Uncategorized