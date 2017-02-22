Obituaries: February 22-28, 2017 Edition

Willie Mae “Willa” Hooks, transitioned from this earth on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Fort Wayne after a short illness. She was born on Jan. 13, 1951, in Akron, Ohio. She leaves to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 36 years, Richard Hooks of Fort Wayne; daughter, Shannon Hooks of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Jayla Church and Amarie Avery, both of Fort Wayne. Service was Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at Macedonia Baptist Church, 940 McKinley Ave., Akron (OH 44306), with Pastor Lorenzo Glenn eulogizing and interment at Mt. Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 8310 Lakeside Court # 1A, Fort Wayne, IN 46816.

