Obituaries: Feb. 8-14, 2017 edition

LeVard D. Walker, 39, of Fort Wayne, departed this life on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.

Calvin G. Jones, 66, passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at Lutheran Hospital. He retired from Dana Corp. after 30 years of service. Surviving are his daughters, Marretta Geans, Alberta (Billy) Young and Courtney Jones; siblings, Marine (Arthur Jr.) Ware, May Robie Jones and Franklin Jones Sr.; three grandchildren, three great- grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Henry Jones, LeAner (Blakmon) Jones and Mary Frances Bryant. Service were Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at Oakridge Temple, with burial in Highland Park Cemetery.. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Oakridge Temple COGIC or The American Cancer Society. Arrangements were by Ellis Funeral Home.

Mildred E. Phillips, 96, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

