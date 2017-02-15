Obituaries: Feb. 15-21, 2017 Edition

Mildred E. Phillips, 96, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. She is survived by two daughters, Sandra K. (Isaiah) Phillips Lapsley, West Bloomfield, Michigan, Gloria F (Ralph) Phillips Miller, Marysville, Tenn.; a son, Alvin E. (Viola) Phillips, Toledo, Ohio; 20 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Alvin E. Phillips; an infant daughter, Constance; brother, George Hope Jr., and sisters, Naomi (Hope) Goings, Hazel (Hope) Goings, and Beatrice (Hope) Goings. Funeral service was Saturday, Feb. 4 at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to Middle Creek Zion Baptist Church care of Sandra Lapsley.

Catherine Louise Pierce-Rice, 52, of Fort Wayne, died on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2017.

Carmilla Lewis, 56, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.

Alexiona “Lexi” T. Partlow, 15, of Fort Wayne, departed this life peacefully in the arms of Jesus on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.

Carol E. Amos, 57, passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at St. Joseph Hospital. She retired from the TJX Company. Surviving are her husband, Charles Amos; daughter, Stephanie C. Majors; one granddaughter all of Fort Wayne; stepsons, Scott (Kiesha) Amos of Anderson, Indiana, Jeremey Amos and Jason Amos, both of Fort Wayne; stepdaughters, Danya Amos of Fort Wayne, and Declara (Stanley) Horvath of Indianapolis, Ind.; six step-grandchildren; brothers, Joe (Kathy) Woods of Fort Wayne, Morris Taylor of Indianapolis; and sister, Julia Taylor of Fort Wayne. Service was Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 at Old Landmark Church of God In Christ, 6303 S Anthony Blvd., with burial in Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. To view the online obituary visit www.domccombandsons.com.

Dorothy Ann Lovett, 66, formerly of Fort Wayne, currently of Athens, Alabama, died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. Born Jan. 27, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Alberta Gardner Fletcher and James Marvin Bush, Jr. Dorothy graduated from Elkton High School in 1969, Columbia State College, A.A, in 1971, Tennessee Technological University, 1974 and M.A. in 1974. She received certification in administration and special education from the following colleges: Indiana University, Indiana-Purdue Fort Wayne, Ball State University, Indiana Wesylan, Lamar University and Bowling Green State University. She was a former administrator and teacher retiring after 38 years in the field of education. Survivors include: two sons, George Lovett and Prelvis Jones; daughter, Shalana Lovett; five grandchildren, Mecca Lovett, Temple-Ann Lovett, Aniyah Bailey, Zyllah Lovett and A’Donis Bone; two brothers, Willie Fletcher and Thomas Fletcher; two sisters, Barbara Matthews and Brenda Fletcher; several nieces and nephews. Funeral service was Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 at the Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church (Harvest, Alabama) with Pastor Larry Lockett and interment in Pine Grove Memorial Gardens. Arrrangements were by the Royal Funeral Home in Athens.

Angel Rae Corey-Pickett, of Fort Wayne, died on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.

Eva R. Browning-Bynum, 66, of Fort Wayne, departed this life on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. She is survived by her husband, Mike Bynum; children, Damian Bynum and DeNardes (Benjamin) Shafter; mother, Elrena Browning, siblings, Samuel (Brenda) Browning Jr., Paulette Browning and Maxine Link; grandchild, Katelyn (Courtney) Wright; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral was Saturday, Feb. 11 at Faith United Methodist Church. Arrangements were by Carmichael Funeral Service.

