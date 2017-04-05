Obituaries: April 5-11, 2017 Edition

| April 5, 2017
Classie M. Blevins, 90, departed this earthly life on Monday, March 20, 2017. She retired from Clem's Restaurant on Main St., Fort Wayne, after many years of service.

Pastor Louise Bray, 83, of Fort Wayne, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 24, 2017. She was pastor and founder of Crusaders for Christ Church.

Doris J. Kelso, 66, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, March 20, 2017. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home.

Johnnie LeShore

Johnnie LeShore Sr., passed from this life to Heaven’s reward at the age of 86 on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at DeKalb Medical Center in Decatur, Georgia. He was a native of Uniontown, Alabama born on March 27, 1930 to Tom and Mary Frances Walker-LeShore. After making Fort Wayne his home, he gained employment and worked many years at V.C. Fertilizer and Mayflower Mills.  Johnnie loved fishing, singing, playing the spoons, guitar and his harmonica. He leaves to cherish many memories, his wife, Julia LeShore; daughters, Doris LeShore-Lewis (Albert), Susan Kay Stevens, Laura LeShore-Boykins (Danny), Frances LeShore, Cornella LeShore, Shirley Lee, Kymetra Lomax and Kyria McDaniels; sons, Johnnie LeShore Jr. (Gwen), Edwin (Jeanette) LeShore, Thomas LeShore and Johnnie Williams; a brother, Cleveland LeShore; sisters, Mattie and Alice LeShore; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other  relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Mary Frances LeShore-Hogue; daughters, Brenda J. LeShore and Annie Mae Dunbar and siblings, Charles, Eloise, Ella and LeShore and Mary Hogue. Service was April 1, 2017 at True Love Missionary Baptist Church with burial in Covington Memorial Gardens.

Mikle Lee Moore, 48, of Fort Wayne, died on Friday, March 24, 2017.

Betty L. Stephens, departed this earthly life on Thursday, March 23, 2017, in the comfort of her home.

