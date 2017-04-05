Obituaries: April 5-11, 2017 Edition

Johnnie LeShore Sr., passed from this life to Heaven’s reward at the age of 86 on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at DeKalb Medical Center in Decatur, Georgia. He was a native of Uniontown, Alabama born on March 27, 1930 to Tom and Mary Frances Walker-LeShore. After making Fort Wayne his home, he gained employment and worked many years at V.C. Fertilizer and Mayflower Mills. Johnnie loved fishing, singing, playing the spoons, guitar and his harmonica. He leaves to cherish many memories, his wife, Julia LeShore; daughters, Doris LeShore-Lewis (Albert), Susan Kay Stevens, Laura LeShore-Boykins (Danny), Frances LeShore, Cornella LeShore, Shirley Lee, Kymetra Lomax and Kyria McDaniels; sons, Johnnie LeShore Jr. (Gwen), Edwin (Jeanette) LeShore, Thomas LeShore and Johnnie Williams; a brother, Cleveland LeShore; sisters, Mattie and Alice LeShore; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Mary Frances LeShore-Hogue; daughters, Brenda J. LeShore and Annie Mae Dunbar and siblings, Charles, Eloise, Ella and LeShore and Mary Hogue. Service was April 1, 2017 at True Love Missionary Baptist Church with burial in Covington Memorial Gardens.

Mikle Lee Moore, 48, of Fort Wayne, died on Friday, March 24, 2017.

