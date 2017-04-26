Obituaries: April 26-May 2, 2017 Edition

Ulanda K. Madison, passed away Friday, April 7, 2017.

Brandi N. Parks, 36, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2017.

Thomas Conwell, 76, of Fort Wayne, passed peacefully on Friday, April 7, 2017, at home with family at his side.

Celester “Ms. Pie” Ayers was born January 30, 1939 to Johnny and Annie P. (Evans) Ayers in Marion, Alabama. She passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2017 at St. Joseph Hospital. She was employed by North American Van Lines for 20 years and retired in 1990. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, under the leadership of Pastor Albert Walker. She was also a part of Empowering Women Now at Millbrook Apartments. “Ms. Pie” as she was affectionately called by family and friends enjoyed doing puzzles, feeding her animals, along with loving and taking care of people. She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Joseph Ayers and Michael (Delania) Ayers; daughters, Carolyn Rogers and Gwen Diane Lynch all of Fort Wayne; sisters, Mary Mudd of Fort Wayne and Elza Flowers of Detroit; eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; nieces, Walia Ayers and Dorothy Ayers; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Annie P. Ayers; brother, Walter Ayers; nephews, Michael Eugene Ayers and Joseph Lamont Flowers. Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. Funeral service was April 17, 2017, at Greater Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, with burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Arrangements were by Carmichael Funeral Service.

