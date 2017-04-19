Obituaries: April 19-25, 2017 Edition

Jerry Jerome Barbre, 28, was called Home on Monday, April 10, 2017. Born in San Antonio, Texas, Jerry worked bridge construction for Primco in Fort Wayne. He was a family man, who kept everyone laughing and smiling. Surviving are his children, Jaidyn, Julian, Carter, and Camille (Loni); mother, Laurie; sisters, Megan (Jermaine), Nicole, and Alexis; four nieces, three nephews and an abundance of friends. He was preceded in death by his dad, John; and grandparents, Willard and Sharon Hull. Funeral service was Saturday, April 15, 2017 at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805). Arrangements were by D.O. McComb & Sons.

