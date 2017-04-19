Obituaries: April 19-25, 2017 Edition

| April 19, 2017
LeJauana Me’Shell Dunbar, 23, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2017.

Tanika D. Collins, 41, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2017.

Jennifer T. (Morris) Clark, 47, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2017, surrounded by her family.

Earlean E. Philpot, 73, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2017.

Jerry Jerome Barbre

Jerry Jerome Barbre, 28, was called Home on Monday, April 10, 2017. Born in San Antonio, Texas, Jerry worked bridge construction for Primco in Fort Wayne. He was a family man, who kept everyone laughing and smiling. Surviving are his children, Jaidyn, Julian, Carter, and Camille (Loni); mother, Laurie; sisters, Megan (Jermaine), Nicole, and Alexis; four nieces, three nephews and an abundance of friends. He was preceded in death by his dad, John; and grandparents, Willard and Sharon Hull. Funeral service was Saturday, April 15, 2017 at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805). Arrangements were by D.O. McComb & Sons.

