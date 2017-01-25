Nothing can remove us from true wisdom

By Brother Jackie Wall

With the approval and authority of Bishop Joe Swanson

GIVE PRAISE TO YAHSHUA!

I know that no one out there in Yahweh land wants my advice, but that has not stopped me yet.

Do you all see what is going on? A big warehouse fire in California with 36 dead. A big forest fire in Tennessee with 14 dead and in both cases a huge loss in destroyed property. We don’t have a lot of time to get this right. We all have to see something before it is too late, and that is:

Ecclesiastes 12:6—“Remember Your Creator before the silver cord is cut, before the golden bowl is broken, before the pitcher shatters at the fountain, before the waterwheel breaks at the cistern;” 12:7—“And the dust returns to the earth it came from, and the spirit returns to Yahweh Who gave it.” 12:8—“Vanity of vanities, say Qoheleth: All is vanity! Emptiness and utter futility! Life is the thinnest of vapors, fleeting as a breath, and amounting to nothing, unless you receive Yahweh’s gift of understanding!”

The dead mentioned in the second paragraph more than likely did not receive this understanding. If they had they would have been praying to Yahweh with the correct name and might very well still be among the living.

We recently commemorated the disaster of Pearl Harbor (Dec. 7, 1941) on the 75th anniversary of so many dead by enemy hands. It was what brought America into the II World war, where many, many millions would die. This was all because neither side knew or understood our creator, Father Yahweh, or his Plan for life.

Are any of you out there getting anything out of this? I have been laying down clues now for well over a year. At first I did not realize that it would be so difficult to get people to see what to me is very obvious. That is to find the real name of our Father and to know what the key of David is and to know that without strict observance of his Laws you are just not going to make it. What is so hard about that?

Isayah 46:4—“Even to your old age, I am He, and even to gray hairs I will carry you! I have made, and I will bear; even I will carry, and will deliver you.”

No man who ever lived or will live except for his son, Yahshua, can fathom the depths of our creator, Father Yahweh. He has always possessed what we as humans will always struggle with, wisdom and understanding. But this we do do know, there is absolutely no limit to him or what he can do.

Proverbs 8 is not speaking of the pre-existence of Yahshua. He was born of a woman like all men and was born through the blood line of David. What it is speaking of is wisdom and knowledge. You see it would take a very large amount of both to be the creator of all things. Do not ask from where he came. Believe me you are not yet ready to go that deep. It is enough to say that to ask that it would show that you don’t really believe that he is the one and only creator father.

In Proverbs 8 wisdom is written 19 times in our Book of Yahweh, how many in your book? Five times. You all are missing a lot here. I will print a few scriptures to try to show you how awesome he truly is.

Proverbs 8:20—“I; Wisdom, walk in the way of righteousness, in the middle of the paths of justice,” 8:21—“So that I may cause those who love me to inherit true riches, so that I may fill their treasuries.” 8:22—“Yahweh possessed me; Wisdom, at the beginning; very first, of His way, before any of His acts of old.” 8:23—“I; Wisdom, was brought into being before the beginning, before the world was created; at the very first, before there was ever an earth.” 8:24—“I; Wisdom, was given birth when there were no depths, when there were no fountains abounding with water.” 8:25—“I; Wisdom, was born before the mountains and the hills were settled.” 8:26—“Before Yahweh made the earth or the fields, or any of the dust of the world, I; Wisdom, was with him.” 8:27—“When He prepared the heavens, I; Wisdom, was there. When He drew a circle on the face of the deep,”

I will finish with the last two verses of chapter 8:

Proverbs 8:35—“For whoever finds me; Wisdom, finds life, and obtains honor from Yahweh.” 8:36—“But he who sins against me; wronging me; Wisdom, only harms himself. All those who hate me love death.”

Anyone who has been following my letters know that to find True Wisdom and Understanding can do so only by following and strictly obeying all that he commands us to do.

Look at what he did with the flood in the time of Noah. The mountains no doubt were not quite as tall as they are now, but they did have mountains and he created enough water to cover all of them all over the world to a depth of 20 feet above the tallest ones. So where did all that water go?

About Noah’s flood, the water was 20 feet over the tallest mountain. There is nothing in the scripture that points to any of the flood freezing. So the mountains must not have been as tall as they are now. Yahweh could keep it from freezing to.

Proverbs 30:4—“Who has ascended into heaven, or descended? Who has gathered the wind in his fists? Who has bound up the waters in His garment? Who has established all the ends of the earth? What is His Name? And what is the name of His sons? Tell me, if you know!” Do you know who ascended into heave, don’t you?

He created all of that water, he could and did take it all away. You know by now that his name is Yahweh and those who call on him with that name are the sons of Yahweh, and other titles or names will not do. He put us all here and he can take us away.

Proverbs 30:5—“Every word, every Law and prophecy, of Yahweh is pure. He is a shield of protection to those who put their trust in Him.” 30:6—“Do not add to His words; the Law and the Prophets, or He will reprove you, and you will be found a liar.”

Isayah 43:13—“Yes, before the day was, I am He; and there is none who can deliver out of My hand! I will work, and who will turn it back?”

For many thousand years mankind has been worshipping our Father with their traditions that they have made. I tell you this today that if you all do not get the true and correct Word, the Plan, the Laws, and Prophets of Yahweh, you will be left out in the cold sometime soon. When you attend the church of your choice this Sunday ask yourself this, is this right? Who has been blessing me all of this time? Who is it really? Let me tell you now it is not who you think. I am praying for your continued interest and understanding.

Brother Jackie Wall is Doorkeeper for the House of Yahweh in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

