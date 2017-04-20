Nine year old struck on ATV

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 6:42 p.m., April 9, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 2500 block of Shady Oak Drive in reference to a personal injury accident involving a child who was struck by a vehicle.

As officers and paramedics arrived on the scene, they located the nine-year-old child victim. Paramedics provided medical attention to the child before transporting him to a local hospital in serious condition.

Investigators advised that the child was riding a smaller ATV (all terrain vehicle) as he was attempting to cross Shady Oak Drive. The driver of a vehicle traveling westbound did not see the child as the vehicle then struck the child while he was crossing the street on the ATV.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene to speak with investigators.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department F.A.C.T team.

Category: Crime & Safety, Local