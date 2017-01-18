New U.S. administration pivots toward Africa, worrying experts

(GIN)—Longtime Africa specialists who have looked at a four-page list of Africa-related questions from the Trump transition staff say they’re seeing an American retreat from development and humanitarian goals while business opportunities will be getting an extra push.

The four-page list has been making the rounds at the State Department and Pentagon, the New York Times has reported.

Of priority interest to the new administration is the prospect of dollars to be made in this “new” frontier. One of the first questions on the list went straight to the point: “How does U.S. business compete with other nations in Africa? Are we losing out to the Chinese?”

On the other hand, aid and development assistance that benefit Africans are wasteful enterprises that will be stolen or pocketed by corrupt officials, one point on the list suggests.

“Why should we spend these funds on Africa when we are suffering here in the U.S.?” the transition team asks in the unclassified document provided to The New York Times.

Terence McNamee of the Brenthurst Foundation in South Africa downplayed the impact of the new administration on the continent.

“The gut instinct for most Africans—and I accept I am generalizing here—is that President-elect Trump is not only oblivious and ignorant about African issues, but by the virtual complete absence of any mention of Africa during the campaign, it is going to be very low on his list of presidential priorities.

“Until the new president’s team is finalized—that is, who the secretary of state will be, who’s the head of USAID [U.S. Agency for International Development], trade representative and so forth—basically, Africa doesn’t have a lot to go on except the president-elect’s campaign rhetoric.”

Aside from the ubiquitous talk of trade deals, the Trump administration has won no hearts and minds for its anti-Muslim views, noted Fatima Sadiqi, a professor of linguistics and gender studies at the Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah University in Morocco.

“His attack on Muslims was reacted to very negatively here,” Sadiqi said, adding that “generally it’s thought to play into the propaganda of the terrorist groups on the continent.”

The growing trend of extremist groups like Boko Haram in Nigeria, al-Qaida’s AQIM in Mali and al-Shabab in eastern Africa present all kinds of challenges to African governments, she said.

Still, the future of the African economy, which is slowing down in some places, is a big source of concern, Sadiqi said.

“If Trump’s campaign ideas are put into practice, the situation will worsen…. Especially, we hear a lot about the president-elect refraining from trade deals and foreign aid.”

