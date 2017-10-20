Ms. Emma Summerville crosses over at 85

Grandmother of late James Hardy, mother of Frost Illustrated writer Jeanie Summerville, matriarch of Norfleet standouts passes away

FORT WAYNE—Emma L. (Wristpus) Summerville was born Nov. 19, 1931 in Caledonia, Mississippi. She was the daughter of the late Robert E. and Jennie (Williams) Wristpus.

She departed this earthly life on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 at the age of 85.

Emma accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age at the Military Chapel in Steens, Mississippi.

She graduated from Columbus High School in Columbus, Mississippi. At the age of 23, she relocated to Fort Wayne, Indiana and began employment with Sherman White Poultry Plant. After eight years of service, she later became a devoted and caring full time homemaker caring for her children.

Emma was a long time member of Pilgrim Baptist Church where she united under the leadership of the late Rev. John Dixie Jr. For many years, she sang in the Gospel Chorus.

She enjoyed knitting, BINGO, baking and spending time with her family, especially during the holidays.

Left to cherish her memory include her children, Winston C. Summerville Jr., Claudia M. Summerville-Norfleet, Bernard Summerville, Min. Thomas E. (Yvonne) Summerville Sr., Jeanie Summerville, Brenda Summerville, Michael L. Summerville Sr., Dennis W. Summerville and Robert Muhammad; sisters, Helen T. Arnold and Patricia Reed; sisters-in-law, Margaret and Eva Wristpus along with a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Emma was also preceded in death by a son, Gregory L. Summerville; sister, Robie Mae Davis; brothers, Edward and J.T. Wristpus and a grandson, James Hardy III.

Service is 11 a..m Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at Pilgrim Baptist Church, with viewing one hour before service. Arrangements were by Ellis Funeral Home.

Ms. Emma will be laid to rest in Concordia Gardens Cemetery.

Category: Community, Local, Obituaries, Spiritual Matters