Motorcylist critical after on ramp accident

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 11:46 p.m., April 7, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to Goshen Road and US 30 Ramp 128B in reference to a personal injury accident involving a motorcyclist.

As officers and paramedics arrived on the scene, they located an adult victim unresponsive. Paramedics provided medical attention to the victim before transporting him to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators determined that the motorcyclist was traveling on Goshen Road as he drove onto the exit ramp. The driver then lost control as the motorcycle left the roadway and collided with some construction equipment that was located off the roadway.

Police officialssaid the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and alcohol may possibly be a contributing factor in the crash. Investigators processed the scene trying to determine if possibly speed may also have contributed to the crash.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department F.A.C.T team.

