Missing vehicle investigatino ends in barricade incident

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 11:30 a.m., Oct. 14, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were dispatched to a residence located in the 1200 block of Ferguson Avenue to try and locate a vehicle that a woman had reported missing. The woman told officers that her boyfriend had taken her vehicle without permission and had returned the vehicle just prior to officers arrival.

While officers were on the scene, they were advised that the man who had taken the vehicle was inside the residence and had active felony warrants out of Colorado.

Officers attempted to make contact with the man who hid in an attic and refused to come out of the attic. After several failed attempts to talk the man into surrendering, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Departments Emergency Services Team along with the Crisis Response Team were dispatched to the scene.

Officers attempted to talk the man into coming out of the house by loud speaker several times but the attempts failed. Officers with the Crisis Response Team attempted several times to make contact with the man via cell phone but all attempts failed.

After several hours, officers with the Emergency Service Team deployed a chemical agent into the attic at which time the man immediately surrendered and was taken into custody. The man was transported to the Allen County Jail where he will be held waiting extradition to Colorado for his felony warrants.

Category: Crime & Safety, Local