Metro Youth Sports football program will not use Paul Harding’s football field for the year 2017. Hopefully, EACS system will provide a place where our children can get in action and have fun in their community in after school programs in the near future. We need drum majors and advocates who can communicate to organization that our children deserve places to learn and grow as well.

—James R. Winters

President, Metro Youth Sports

Category: Community, Letters, Local, Sports