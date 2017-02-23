Members exhibition set for Garrett Museum of Art

GARRETT—The little art museum in Garrett….Garrett Museum of Art…small only in size…is scheduled to hold its annual Members Show opening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., March 10 at the museum, 100 South Randolph St.

According to muesum officials, the membership’s work has grown over the past four years to actually fill every wall in the gallery. Anyone can become a member for $25 and are welcome to participate in our annual shows and receive yearly discounts to participate other exhibitions.

Growth in content, skill , scale and media is what any true art gallery wishes to happen. It is happening in Garrett. The museum is not for just local and regional artists, but also regularly hosts artists and speakers from other states, including California, New York Alabama, Texas and even Canada.

Children are also included in unique shows. Art classes are given on a regular basis within in the gallery itself. Professional art teachers present children with art knowledge and encourage their participation in creation and then exhibition.

Please take a look and open www.garrettmuseumofart.org or find us on Facebook at Garret Museum of Art to see samples of work entered in our upcoming Members show. We are proud of our little museum…its story is an interesting one. We invite all curious art lovers to email us as Gmoa@gmail.com if you have any questions regarding the show or the museum.

Contact (260) 485-0401 if you have any questions or would care to discuss anything regarding the Members Show. Also the Museum’s number is (260) 704-5400.

