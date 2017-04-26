Masonic organizations elect new leadership
FORT WAYNE—A number of local Masonic organizations recently elected new officers. They are:
St Mary Lodge No. 14
Worshipful Master—Welton Moore Jr
Senior Warden—Kenny Reese
Junior Waden—Al Brownlee
Secretary—Earl Gomez
Treasurer—Doulgas Jones
Saudi Temple No.50
Illustrious Pontentate—Glen Lee
Chief Rabban—Welton Moore Jr
Assistant Rabban—Art Clemons
Recorder—Anthony Miller
Treasurer—Douglas Jones
Fort Wayne Chapter No. 8 Order of the Eastern Star
Worthy Matron—May Robie Jones
Associate Matron—Regina Moore
Worthy Patron—Douglas Jones
Associate Patron—Welton Moore, Jr
Secretary—Evelyn Williams
Treasurer—Alice Lee
Saudi Court No. 121
Illustrious Commandress—Regina Moore
1st Lt—Zandora Mendoza
2nd Lt—Monty Rogers-Williams
Recorderess—Evelyn Williams
Treasurer—Leonia Holloway
In related news:
Saudi Temple No. 50 and Saudi Court No. 121 are scheduling a day bus trip to For Winds Casion and Lighthouse Place Outlet Mall on May 13. Tickets are $45 each. For more information, call Regina Moore at (260) 579-2251.
