Masonic organizations elect new leadership

| April 26, 2017

FORT WAYNE—A number of local Masonic organizations recently elected new officers. They are:

St Mary Lodge No. 14 

Worshipful Master—Welton Moore Jr

Senior Warden—Kenny Reese

Junior Waden—Al Brownlee

Secretary—Earl Gomez

Treasurer—Doulgas Jones

 

Saudi Temple No.50

Illustrious Pontentate—Glen Lee

Chief Rabban—Welton Moore Jr

Assistant Rabban—Art Clemons

Recorder—Anthony Miller

Treasurer—Douglas Jones

 

Fort Wayne Chapter No. 8 Order of the Eastern Star 

Worthy Matron—May Robie Jones

Associate Matron—Regina Moore

Worthy Patron—Douglas Jones

Associate Patron—Welton Moore, Jr

Secretary—Evelyn Williams

Treasurer—Alice Lee

 

Saudi Court No. 121

Illustrious Commandress—Regina Moore

1st Lt—Zandora Mendoza

2nd Lt—Monty Rogers-Williams

Recorderess—Evelyn Williams

Treasurer—Leonia Holloway

In related news:

Saudi Temple No. 50 and Saudi Court No. 121 are scheduling a day bus trip to For Winds Casion and Lighthouse Place Outlet Mall on May 13. Tickets are $45 each. For more information, call Regina Moore at (260) 579-2251.

